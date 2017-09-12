LongHouse Honors Nevins And Jarantoski

by Gavin Menu

Mother Nature meets remarkable design at this year’s Landscape Awards Luncheon, which will be held on Saturday, September 16, at noon at LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton. But first honorees Deborah Nevins and Kris Jarantoski will give a lecture at 10 a.m. at Hoie Hall at St. Luke’s Church in East Hampton, where they will discuss the work that earned them this honor.

Nevins, “whose spectacular civil gardens are an inspiration to us all,” according to the press release, founded her eponymous firm in Manhattan and is responsible for projects all over the world, most notably the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, and a number of significant green-roof plantings.

Jarantoski, the executive vice president and director of the Chicago Botanic Garden, will be recognized for his efforts at building that remarkable oasis. Retiring after 25 years, he has played a major role in the creation of the 27 distinct gardens and four natural areas of the renowned Botanic Gardens’ 385-acre campus.

For more information, visit longhouse.org.

