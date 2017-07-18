Long Island Landscapes at the Whaling Museum

by Gavin Menu

The Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum will host, “Long Island Landscapes,” curated by Peter Marcelle with an opening reception July 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit runs until August 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Generations of artists have memorialized East End fields and water vistas, a practice which grows more important each year in light of the encroaching changes to our local landscape. Honor the rich artistic and environmental heritage of the East End, in an exhibit that celebrates the plein air tradition of the region.

The show features James Daga, David Desimone, Miriam Dougenis, Terry Elkins, Cornelia Foss, Jim Gingerich, Barbara Hadden, Anna Jurinich, Jane Kirkwood, Bruce Lieberman, Mary McCormick, Michael Paraskevas, Daniel Pollera, David Slater and Michael Viera.

The Sag Harbor Whaling Museum is located at 200 Main Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, please call (631) 725-0770 or visit sagharborwhalingmuseum.org.

Share This!









Comments