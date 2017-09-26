Local School-Based Organizations Hoping for More Volunteers

by Christine Sampson

Local volunteer groups with ties to Sag Harbor Schools are seeking parents, teachers and even students to join their ranks to enrich learning in the district.

Representatives of the Sag Harbor Elementary PTA, Pierson Middle-High School PTSA and Sag Harbor Booster Foundation all agree: The more people who get involved, the more they can achieve on the students’ behalf — plus, many hands make lighter work for all.

“Every little bit helps. A lot of pennies in a jar can add up to something amazing,” PTA president Rebecca Burnside said in an interview. “It’s all of us as a school family, all of us working together, that will accomplish so much more.”

Aura Winarick, president of the Pierson PTSA, said she is hoping to recruit more active volunteers from among the already robust base of about 150 members in the Pierson group.

“The issue is participation,” Ms. Winarick said in an interview. “We consistently get the same group who show up. We love them, but we can only do so much. Volunteers are the lifeblood of the association. Studies have proven that parent involvement improves a child’s success and the success of the school, and knits the community together.”

Indeed, the National Education Association says children whose parents are active in their schools are more likely to have better grades, higher test scores, better attendance and improved behavior in school.

The PTSA is heavily involved in planning Homecoming and pre-prom activities, among other activities at Pierson. The PTA sponsors movie nights, picture day, book fairs, a math and science fair and the elementary school yearbook.

Robert Evjen, president of the Sag Harbor Booster Foundation, said as this group has grown, so has the requests it receives for support.

“It is accurate to say we need more hands on deck,” he said in an interview.

Mr. Evjen said the number of volunteers needed varies based on the type of event.

“We’d have three or four at some, but 10 to 15 at others,” he said. “For this school year we are looking to expand. We like to see parents participate in their children’s events.”

Mr. Evjen said the Booster Foundation, which provides mini grants to teachers plus support for athletic clinics, performing arts trips, robotics competitions and more, is hoping to add some events at the elementary school level.

“We would like to bring in some of the elementary school parents,” he said.

Ms. Winarick said one of the PTSA’s goals this year is to encourage more teacher and student involvement.

“It’s not just a ‘P’ association. I want others to come and make the home-school connection stronger,” she said. “I want people to come with ideas. Maybe they want to ban plastic straws at school or raise money for hurricane relief — their ideas and the wherewithal to carry them out with our support.”

Ms. Burnside said oftentimes people have a perception that they need to commit large chunks of time to the PTA, or that the PTA members are not approachable. Those are misconceptions, she said.

“They can just give a little bit of time or help with something that feels more comfortable,” she said. “We’re also open to ideas and suggestions from parents for things we can do or things we can do differently.”

