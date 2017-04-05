Local Control of Ride-Sharing Stripped in State Budget

by Gavin Menu

Legislation that would remove the right for local municipalities to license or regulate ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, transferring that power to the state instead, was expected to be adopted as a part of the state budget as early as Wednesday, according to New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr.

Mr. Thiele, who opposes the measure, said Wednesday that he had yet to see the legislation, which was expected to be included in a series of budget bills considered by lawmakers this week. However, Mr. Thiele said in addition to creating a mechanism for ride-sharing services to be insured in New York State under a blanket policy, it also imposes a 4 percent fee on the cost of each ride, which will be funneled into the state’s general fund. It also removes all local authority from regulating ride-sharing services, giving that power to the State Department of Motor Vehicles instead. Individual counties can decide to opt out of allowing ride-sharing services, but Mr. Thiele said it was unlikely Suffolk County would consider that a viable option. New York City is the only region that retains control over ride-sharing licenses, he added, and will benefit from fees.

“I have no problem with ride sharing — I support it, I think it is something people want, but I don’t think they should be treated differently than a taxi or limousine service, which are subject to local control,” said Mr. Thiele. “We are creating an unfair playing field.”

He also said that for places like Montauk, in the Town of East Hampton, this “one size fits all approach” doesn’t address issues like the traffic congestion the hamlet saw during holiday weekends. After reports in 2015 of drivers taking up parking spaces, and even sleeping on side streets, East Hampton Town restrictions on taxis, which included requiring a local business address for registered cars, basically forced Uber to shut down its service in the town with its drivers largely licensed out of the metro New York City area.

On Wednesday, Supervisor Larry Cantwell expressed frustration over the legislation, and the lack of communication from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office on this issue.

“You have to remember that we were regulating all vehicles, not just ride-sharing services,” said Mr. Cantwell. “The issue we have been trying to address relates for the need for cab drivers to be fingerprinted and have background checks, to be licensed and to have their equipment inspected and to make sure that they display rates — not that we regulate those rates, but they should be displayed.”

Mr. Cantwell said he had written to Governor Cuomo two years ago, explaining the situation in Montauk, which he said created a lot of traffic and pedestrian safety issues.

“I suggested that if legislation was considered in the future, he needed to consider the problems out here and give us some tools to work with,” he said. “I never received a response.”

Mr. Canwell declined to discuss concerns with the legislation until he had a chance to review it, but said he wanted to understand what rules ride-sharing drivers would have to follow.

“I am frustrated because I don’t feel our concerns have been addressed in any way and we are left with a problem without any help from the state to solve it,” he said. “We are going to look at the legislation and look to solve specific problems if this law gets approved.”

