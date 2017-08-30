Lights, Camera, Traction: Exploring the South Fork Film Industry

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

It’s evident in the glitz and glamour of films and television shows like “Rough Night,” “Revenge” and “Younger,” and in the depths of more serious productions like “Gabriel,” “The Affair” and “Love and Everything in Between.”

The South Fork is squarely on the radar of those who make the magic of the movies and television come alive — but whether this is an industry that is thriving is a different question.

Conversations with film and television professionals here reveal an industry that has potential but faces challenges that may make production here unsustainable.

The benefits can be many: Productions often invest in a local economy, including spending on hotels, car and truck rentals, catering, hiring local cast and crew and more. But when beauty bumps up against traffic, where aesthetics cross with the cost of housing a cast and crew, it starts to get complicated.

“That said, year after year, we see a number of really great films that are produced out there,” David Nugent, the artistic director of the Hamptons International Film Festival, said in interview. “The Hamptons has so many creative people, and it helps that there is a real abundance of people who are finding ways to fold that area into the stories they want to tell.”

Location, Location, Location

The famous “Location, location, location!” quote was said about real estate, not about film and television, but it might as well apply here.

“The great thing about this area is that it’s quite diverse,” said Jenny Landey of Jenny Landey Productions and Locations, who scouts spots here for photography, films, commercials and more. “It’s not just sandy beaches. We once booked a gravel pit. People think you need large mansions and estates. Sometimes the fun is in things that aren’t expected.”

Ms. Landey said one reason the Hamptons are hot for the industry is so many directors, producers, actors and models already have houses here and want to work close to home.

New York City-based film director Jake Honig made the award-winning short film “Black Swell,” about a man’s interrupted suicide ideations, in 2015 at a motel in Montauk. “We shot in the spring, so it was still pretty low-key. There was this almost eerie, mystical quality and it was a perfect setting for a film,” he said. “It’s always going to be movie-dependent, but I would highly consider going back there because everyone seemed very welcoming.”

Michael Dougherty, an East Quogue native who is now a filmmaker in Los Angeles, returned to the South Fork to shoot a drama-romance, “Love and Everything in Between,” in 2016.

“It’s beautiful in person, but once it’s adapted to the screen it’s absolutely amazing,” said Mr. Dougherty, who shot at Ditch Plains, the Montauk Lighthouse, Quogue Village Court, the Southampton Cultural Center and other places.

This spring, the Travel Channel show “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” arrived here to shoot an episode, attracted by what the show’s executive producer, Tammy Bloom, said is the area’s “food identity.”

“We tell the story of the culture of a place through its iconic dishes,” Ms. Bloom said. “The shoot went really well. It is a lovely place. People think of it as this tony vacation spot, but it is also this old fishing community. That’s a cool mixture, especially for a food show.”

Challenges of an Industry

Some industry professionals described a scene already familiar to locals.

“It’s definitely seasonally difficult. Shooting in the summer, forget it,” said Beatrice Alda, a documentarian from Sag Harbor who along with Jennifer Brooke made the film “Legs: A Big Issue in a Small Town Village.”

Mr. Honig said shooting so far away from his New York City home base “was like preparing for war. If you forget something, you’re screwed. You have to plan out in a way you might not have to do if you’re shooting in the city.”

And like residents know, housing is a challenge. Union regulations mean housing film or TV crews when they are not local to the location. Big-budget projects might have an easy time with that, but “you can’t possibly work on a shoestring budget and put people up. It’s impossible,” Ms. Alda said.

The problem isn’t just attracting the business here in the first place, it’s also keeping it going. That’s according to Cynthia Daniels of Monk Music Studios, a professional audio recording and mixing studio in East Hampton where some of the industry’s biggest names have come to work.

“Do I need to go to the city? No. Is my entire business filled? No,” she said.

Beyond housing, transportation and sustainability, Ms. Daniels said there’s one key piece missing here — a sound stage.

LTV Studios, the public access non-profit in Wainscott, comes pretty close, according to its executive director, Morgan Vaughan. She said LTV’s building and the one next to it, which houses the local WVVH television channel, were originally designed as a pair of movie production studios.

“It was going to be Hollywood East Hampton,” Ms. Vaughan said. “We are definitely the closest to being a sound stage, but that still begs the question of where are you going to house people?”

At one point, the now-defunct Wainscott Studios operated out of LTV and East Hampton Studios was next door, according to television producer Mitchell Kriegman, who ran the two studios. In 2008, he told the New York Times, “It’s not, ‘If you build it they will come.’ It’s, ‘They’re coming so you better build it before they get here.’”

“I’m sure it has crossed a lot of people’s minds to get a sound stage out here,” Ms. Daniels said. “I think Mitchell built it and they didn’t come.”

Reached by phone, Mr. Kriegman said that “it did come in the sense that there is this huge increase in television production. They have built more studios in New York and they did build Grumman [in Bethpage]. I was there the same time they were in progress.”

But after a five-year stint in Wainscott that ended in 2010, he said, “I had done what I could do. I didn’t think it was going to work much longer. There were certain obstacles to it. We were coming out of the recession. I had a fair amount of support politically, but the industry wasn’t particularly forgiving for being outside the hubs.”

Governing the Industry

In 2016, the Bravo series “Summer House” landed at a home in Napeague, where a group of nine New York City party animals spent the season giving East Hampton Town a headache. In 2017, the town enacted rules requiring permits for filming on private property in addition to public property.

“The fact that our law did not require a permit for commercial film and photography on private property came to our attention as a result of the ‘Summer House,’” East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said. “Film or photography activity at a residence anywhere in town for an extended period of time could be pretty disruptive. We wanted to be able to review them on a case-by-case basis.”

Between April 1, 2016, and August 1, 2016, East Hampton received 14 permit requests and approved 12 of them. During the same time frame this year, East Hampton received 29 and approved 28. The denial was Bravo’s 2017 permit to film another season in East Hampton. Bravo later attempted to set up shop in Southampton Town, which was busy setting up its own film regulations for the first time.

Whereas East Hampton’s application is a single page, Southampton’s application is four pages long, requires a certificate of liability insurance and a map of how the property would be used, and more. Between April 1 and August 1 of this year, Southampton received eight applications for filming and approved six of them.

Southampton Town Councilwoman Christine Scalera, who sponsored the legislation there, said before the town board approved it, it used East Hampton’s application as a starting place and sought feedback from the Suffolk County Film Commission. The only concerns she has received since then, she said, were from a print photography professional who suggested the town modify its permit to exclude that format.

“We really felt as a unanimous board that we had reached a fair balance to best serve our taxpayers, our visitors, and those who wish to come to film here,” Ms. Scalera said, “and nothing’s ever set in stone. If people have suggestions, I’m always open to listening to what they have to say.”

Ms. Landey said she thinks East Hampton’s legislation is “workable,” but Southampton’s isn’t.

“I’ve just chosen to avoid Southampton as much as I can because it’s really too hard,” she said.

Thriving, Stagnant, Struggling?

Many found it tough to assess whether the industry as a whole is growing, shrinking, or just sort of plateauing right now.

“It’s not like we have a filmmakers’ meeting. We’re not an organized bunch out here,” Ms. Alda said. “It’s hard to know what others are doing, and I think that’s different from the artists and writers, who are used to being sort of a colony.”

The answers, though, were fairly encouraging, despite the challenges.

According to Mr. Dougherty, who got his start as an extra on “Royal Pains,” television and film are thriving on the South Fork.

“The great thing is that the term ‘the Hamptons’ has become a brand,” he said. “It’s become the marketing strategy for a lot of different projects. That trend — the affluence, the beaches, the surfing, the sunsets, et cetera ­— appeals to people. As long as that continues, I think the sky is the limit for projects to be done here.”

When Mr. Honig was shooting “Black Swell” in Montauk, there was another film shooting down the road at the same time. “Based on my observations, [the industry] seems to be doing pretty well,” he said. “It seems like there is a lot going on.”

Ms. Daniels said the part of the film and television industry that’s thriving may actually be the post-production side of things — components such as editing and audio mixing.

“I would say that the sound and some of the post production feels pretty strong, but I am pretty lucky,” she said. “You can do anything anywhere these days, post-wise. I’d be really surprised if there weren’t a lot of people editing films out here on their own.”

Diana Cherryholmes, the chairwoman of the Suffolk County Film Commission, said the industry here is healthy. It’s possible production is even being pushed out of New York City and into surrounding areas, Ms. Cherryholmes said, due to a recent boom in content creation for online, TV and film platforms.

“We welcome these productions,” she said.

Share This!









Comments