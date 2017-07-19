Lifeguards in Short Supply for Village

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Another summer has arrived, and with it trips to the beach, where children play in the water under the watchful eye of a local lifeguard home on summer break from college. At least that’s how it used to be.

But for the second year in a row, Sag Harbor Village has found itself without lifeguards at Havens Beach, its only bathing facility, after nobody answered its call to fill the positions.

“Everyone wants to go to the ocean, where the action is,” said Dee Yardley, the village’s superintendent of public works, who is responsible for finding staffing for the beach. “I call this the desert.”

Despite raising the starting pay to $15 an hour this year, about $2.50 better than Southampton Town pays inexperienced lifeguards, he said the village had no takers.

“What happened years ago is we had kids from Poughkeepsie, who had family living in Redwood. They would come down every year and then all we had to do was find one more,” Mr. Yardley said. It was a shoe-in, but then they went off to college.”

Those Poughkeepsie kids happened to be Matthew and Sarah Ryan, who came down every summer for several years, along with a friend, Sarah Kowalski, and stayed with the Ryans’ aunt and uncle, Virginia Hubert and Tom Gleeson, for most of the summer. Another member of the Ryan clan, Sean, worked as an East Hampton Town lifeguard for many years.

“They were all swimming kids and they were looking for summer jobs,” said Mr. Gleeson. “Havens Beach has to be one of the easiest jobs going for a lifeguard, especially for a young kid just getting started.” He suggested the village should try harder to find candidates.

Not so, said Mr. Yardley, who said the village had advertised and reached out to the East Hampton YMCA to look for kids. It has even enlisted Police Chief Austin J. McGuire, a former lifeguard himself, to reach out to his contacts in East Hampton Town.

East Hampton Town has enjoyed tremendous success in encouraging young people enter the field, thanks in large part to its junior lifeguard program. But even with that feeder program, John Rooney, the town’s superintendent of recreation, said some years it can be difficult to find enough lifeguards to keep the town’s ocean and bay beaches full staffed.

“Year to year, things change,” he said. “We’ve had problems in the past but this year we are fine.”

“We could always use more lifeguards,” said Kristin Doulos, Southampton Town’s parks director. “We don’t have the numbers we want, so sometimes we have to adjust.”

Suffolk County regulations require that at least two lifeguards be available for each shift, but Ms. Doulos said the town typically staffs four per shift per stand.

She said at the start of the summer bathing season, Long Beach, a popular destination for families with small children, had only one lifeguard stand staffed. The town has now been able to staff a second stand at the beach, she said, in part by shifting lifeguards over from the town’s ocean beaches.

While Ms. Doulos agreed that lifeguards typically want to work at the ocean beaches, towns and villages face other competition. “There are a number of private clubs that also hire lifeguards, and giving private swimming lessons can be very lucrative,” she said. “There’s a lot of competition out east, and being a lifeguard takes a lot of training. It’s not like you are getting dozens and dozens of people applying for the jobs.”

The town also runs certification programs in both the spring and summer, with the summer class providing an opportunity for younger lifeguards to be trained by active lifeguards and get a chance to get their feet wet, as it were, at a town beach at the end of summer. “Next year, Southampton will be in the forefront when they are looking for jobs,” she said.

The absence of lifeguards at Havens Beach has hardly proved a deterrent to families who bring their children to play in the shallow and usually calm waters.

But some in the village worry that signs advising “Unprotected Beach Area, Swimming Is Prohibited,” might be misinterpreted by some residents.

Both John Shaka, the chairman of the village Harbor Committee, and John Parker, one of its members, said that sign, and a second one warning of possible high bacteria counts near a drainage ditch east of the beach, where the village undertook pollution remediation measures, might give residents the wrong impression the beach is closed because the water is not clean.

“That sign is there because of high coliform counts from years ago,” Mr. Yardley said. “It gets tested every week by the county as a swimming beach. The water’s safe.”

Share This!









Comments