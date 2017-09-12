Life-Saving Cath Lab Comes To Southampton

by Gavin Menu

Earlier this month, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital opened a fully operational cardiac catheterization laboratory, making it the only facility on the East End capable of providing clinically complex care to critically ill heart patients.

“This cath lab brings extended care to a population who previously could not access potentially life-saving care within the recognized critical window of time and diagnostic services important for ongoing care,” explained Dr. Reuven Pasternak, vice president for Health Systems for Stony Brook Medicine. “The lab also represents a major step in

New York to recognize the need for alternative delivery systems for less populated areas whose residents need to have advanced levels of medical care that cannot be covered by telemedicine.”

Prior to the opening of the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital cath lab, the nearest treatment facility was Stony Brook University Hospital — a 70-mile drive for most North and South Fork residents.

“The new Cardiac Program is the most dramatic example of exactly the sort of collaboration we hoped would happen when Southampton Hospital joined Stony Brook Medicine, as we bring the region’s top medical services closer to where people live,” said Robert Chaloner, chief administrative officer for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. “This truly signals the beginning of a new era of healthcare for our East End communities.”

Share This!









Comments