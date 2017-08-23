Library Launches First Coding Club As Demand Grows

by Gavin Menu

By Kerrie Vila

“There is no way you got to level 13! You would have to be a genius, like a hacker,” said a boy as he leaned over to see his friend’s screen at the start of coding club last Thursday. “I’ll show you,” his friend replied while dragging boxes of code from one column to another. He triumphantly hit the enter key on his computer and a car zipped across the screen following his precisely written directions.

John Jermain Memorial Library launched its first coding club this summer. Kathleen Comber, a librarian trainee who runs the coding club, has a group of 10 students who attend each week to learn the basics of coding by playing computer games.

Each student, ages 6 to 12 years old, gets their own computer and uses websites to learn essential coding skills like sequencing or selection. Code.org is a website with games geared towards children. The user manipulates code to get a certain outcomes.

The websites are designed to make coding fun. Code.org has Star Wars and Hot Wheels themed games. The students get to be creative while they learn. Jack Packer, age 8, was excited and proud to say he was able to complete level 8 in the Hot Wheels game last week by himself.

Ms. Comber allows each student to go at their own pace. Due to the large skill and age range every student is doing something different. The more experienced children use scratch.mit.edu, a program that allows them to create their own simple games. Jack’s sister Hannah Packer, age 11, has been using scratch and she admits it was frustrating at first, but she is glad to have the experience. “I didn’t know video games were so hard to make,” she said.

The Packers are from Pennsylvania and their school district is making coding a mandatory part of the curriculum starting in September. The Sag Harbor School district has also integrated coding into classes. Every student, kindergarten through fifth grade, takes a required computer class where they are introduced to coding through games, including the ones on code.org.

Katy Graves, superintendent of the Sag Harbor School district, said, “In the past we have always exposed children to music, arts, science, social studies, and math, but now if we don’t introduce children to coding and logical thinking we might never know that that kid has an affinity for that.”

After elementary school, students can opt to learn more about coding. Ms. Graves said, “There is something very powerful in a child selecting to give something a try. They have a choice in it. It’s not being forced upon them.” Pierson Middle High School offers two computer science classes and a variety of clubs including, CyberPatriots, Coding Club and Robotics.

These clubs have been successful in getting students involved in the STEAM field. Cyberpatriots was introduced in the middle school and high school in 2015 and the clubs have been filled every year. Started by the Air Force Association, teams from different schools are given a set of virtual images that represent operating systems and have to find cybersecurity vulnerabilities within the images and while maintaining critical services. In 2016 Pierson Middle School’s CyberPatriots club placed second in New York State.

Ms. Graves said her goal is to expand the computer science department, but at the moment she is excited about the success of these after school programs. She has had great feedback from the students who have joined. “Even our youngest, youngest kids, they just acclimate to it so quickly, they just love it. It’s just their language they just take to it.”

Learning the language of code has become a necessary tool in the 21st century and yet Ms. Graves and Ms. Comber both expressed that these programs teach more than just basic computer science. Ms. Comber said, “It is important to have digital literacy, but coding is also great, I think, because it is a practice in logic. You have to figure out the correct sequence in which to apply the code to get your desired outcome. It also allows them to think.”

“It teaches then not only logical thinking but also to persist and to try again. Every time they get a piece of it correct and something begins to work that is exciting and then they pursue it again,” said Ms. Graves.

There are an increasing number of programs across the East End to teach computer programming and coding to people of all ages. Hampton’s Library currently offers a Minecraft club and is introducing a coding club in 2018. Coding is not only for students, parents can learn along with their children using these websites. Ms. Graves suggests that everyone just take an hour to play around with coding, “it’s so fun!”

Share This!









Comments