Leggard Finishes Sixth in Suffolk To Close Out Career

By Gavin Menu

Pierson senior Allura Leggard closed out her decorated high school track career with a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash at the Section XI (Suffolk County) Championships at Port Jefferson High School on Saturday. Her time of 12.65 seconds was just off her personal-best time of 12.56, which she ran in the division meet one week earlier.

Leggard, who will run track next year at Ithaca College, finished 21st in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.16 seconds. Jackie Ginty of East Islip won the 100 meters in 12.21 seconds and the 200 meters in 24.91.

Three other athletes from the East Hampton girls track team — Liana Paradiso, Lily Mongan and Danielle Futerman — also competed in the county event, but none qualified for the state championships to be held this weekend.

