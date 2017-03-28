Learn the Art of Contra Dance at Saturday Event in Water Mill

by Christine Sampson

Contra dancing is as much a part of New England culture and history as clam chowder, fiddling, and Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream. For those who are interested in learning the social art of contra dancing, the Long Island Traditional Music Association (LITMA) holds a contra dance on the first Saturday of the month at the Water Mill Community House between October and May. The next dance is on Saturday, April 1.

WATCH: All about contra dancing with LITMA in Water Mill

Bringing a dance partner is not a requirement. A tutorial on the steps begins at 7:45 p.m. and the dance begins at 8 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and soft-soled shoes. Admission costs $14 for adults, $10 for LITMA members and $7 for students. Children 16 years old and under are admitted free with a paying adult. The Water Mill Community House is at 743 Montauk Highway. More information can be found at www.litma.org.

