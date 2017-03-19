Kids Transform Sag Harbor Elementary Into Wax Museum

by Christine Sampson

Sag Harbor Elementary School’s fifth grade class spent the last two months prepping for its annual “Wax Museum” event, in which each student researches an important figure in modern culture or past history — and then actually “becomes” that person by dressing in costume and standing as still as a wax figure while friends, family and fellow students visit the “museum.” The event, now in its 21st year, gives students a taste of what it’s like to complete an in-depth research and three-dimensional project, and many report having fun with the project as well.

VIDEO: Click here to see video highlights from the 2017 Wax Museum

