Kids Transform Sag Harbor Elementary Into Wax Museum
by Christine Sampson
Sag Harbor Elementary School student Naysha Castro-Huertas portrayed Coretta Scott King during the school’s 21st Annual 5th Grade Wax Museum presentation at the school on March 10. Michael Heller photos
Sag Harbor Elementary School’s fifth grade class spent the last two months prepping for its annual “Wax Museum” event, in which each student researches an important figure in modern culture or past history — and then actually “becomes” that person by dressing in costume and standing as still as a wax figure while friends, family and fellow students visit the “museum.” The event, now in its 21st year, gives students a taste of what it’s like to complete an in-depth research and three-dimensional project, and many report having fun with the project as well.
VIDEO: Click here to see video highlights from the 2017 Wax Museum
Sag Harbor Elementary School student Chloe Bierfriend portrayed naturalist Jane Goodall during the school’s 21st Annual 5th Grade Wax Museum presentation at the school on March 10.
Sag Harbor Elementary School student Chad Federico portrayed John F. Kennedy during the school’s 21st Annual 5th Grade Wax Museum presentation at the school on March 10.
Sag Harbor Elementary School student Kevin Martinez portrayed NASCAR racer Jeff Gordon during the school’s 21st Annual 5th Grade Wax Museum presentation at the school on March 10.
