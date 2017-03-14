Katie McNally & Neil Pearlman at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

by Gavin Menu

Sylvester Manor’s 2017 Concert Series continues with a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day featuring Katie McNally and Neil Pearlman on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Based in Boston, this young musical couple just returned from recording a new album at the legendary Lakewind Sound in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

Ms. McNally has performed and taught fiddle courses in the U.S., Canada, Spain, Scotland, England and France. In the fall of 2012, she accompanied famed Galician bagpiper Carlos Núñez on his first North American tour to promote the release of his Sony Masterworks double album, “Discover.” A student of acclaimed fiddler Hanneke Cassel, Ms. McNally has played at the Newport Folk Festival, the Barns at Wolf Trap, The Freight and Salvage, The Festival of American Fiddle Tunes and Benaroya Hall.

Mr. Pearlman’s piano style is rooted in Cape Breton traditions while drawing on Latin, jazz and funk influences. An accomplished Cape Breton step dancer and mandolinist, Mr. Pearlman grew up in the family band, Highland Soles, and has performed with many of the best musicians in the traditional music scene including Natalie MacMaster, Alasdair Fraser, Seamus Connolly, Kimberley Fraser, Abby Newton, Frank Ferrel, Maeve Gilchrist, Mike Vass, Ed Pearlman and Greg Boardman.

Tickets are $25 and available in advance by visiting sylvestormanor.org or by calling (631) 749-0626. Space permitting, tickets will also be sold at the door.

