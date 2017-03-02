Judge Denies Motions to Dismiss in Ludwick Case

by Kathryn Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Suffolk County Justice Fernando Camacho on Thursday, March 2, ruled against motions filed by Sean P. Ludwick’s defense attorneys that sought to dismiss many of the charges filed against him in connection with the August 30, 2015, death of Paul Hansen of Noyac.

In a brief hearing that took no more than a minute, Justice Camacho adjourned the proceedings until March 22.

Prosecutors say Mr. Ludwick was intoxicated when he lost control of his Porsche and struck a telephone pole a few doors down from Mr. Hansen’s home on Rolling Hills Court East in Noyac. They say Mr. Hansen, a passenger in the vehicle, was partially ejected and that Mr. Ludwick dragged him from the car and left him in the road before trying to flee.

Police caught up with Mr. Ludwick a few blocks away, on Woodvale Street, where his car, which was extensively damaged in the accident, broke down.

Assistant District Attorney Ray Varuolo said Justice Camacho had agreed to set pretrial hearings on what evidence can be entered into trial. He said on March 22 he expected a tentative schedule to be set for those hearings.

Family members were in the courthouse. Bob Hansen, Paul Hansen’s older brother, who has acted as family spokesman, said while he was pleased none of the charges were dismissed, the family was disappointed that Mr. Ludwick has never apologized for his actions.

“The most disheartening thing is he continues to try to avoid any kind of responsibility,” he said.

Mr. Ludwick, who was originally freed on $1 million bond, has been confined to Suffolk County jail in Yaphank since January 2016 after prosecutors said they uncovered a scheme in which he was allegedly going to try to flee the country by traveling to Puerto Rico, purchasing a sailboat and traveling to a country that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

“If he spends five years, 10 years or 20 years in jail, it really doesn’t buy us anything,” Mr. Hansen said. “Our primary effort is to make sure the family is provided for.”

Mr. Hansen said the family had learned that Mr. Ludwick “has no assets in his name,” which could make obtaining a financial settlement difficult.

Mr. Hansen left a wife, Kathy, and two sons, Hunter, 15, and Austin, 13.

