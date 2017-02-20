John Jermain Library’s Got Game: Ping Pong for Adults

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor in January launched a weekly two-hour Ping-Pong meet-up for adults on Friday mornings. It has been a hit so far, drawing patrons who enjoy the physical activity and social interaction the table tennis sessions create.

The adult Ping-Pong program grew out of a tournament for teenagers the library held last year after the Main Street building reopened. According to Mireille Sturmann, the teen services librarian, as soon as some older patrons saw the Ping-Pong table in the downstairs program room, they began requesting an adult program.

“The response has been amazing,” Ms. Sturmann said in an interview. “People come, they’re having fun. We get questions about it all the time. It’s been one of the coolest things to see so far in 2017. This program has absolutely taken off.”

Mike Ghetu of Sag Harbor was recently seen helping Joan Laufer of East Hampton improve her table tennis swing during one of the Friday morning meet-ups.

“I enjoy the game myself because it puts you in very good shape,” Mr. Ghetu, who played professionally in Romania before coming to the U.S. 32 years ago. “It’s good for the legs, the chest, the arms, for the eyes and even for the mind. … It makes me happy.”

Ms. Laufer saw a listing for the event in The Sag Harbor Express last week and immediately became interested in it. It had been at least five years since she last played Ping-Pong.

“I think it’s great,” she said of the program. “I think they should keep that table open night and day. I love it.”

Share This!









Comments

comments