Jitney Warns Clients of Website Security Breach

By Christine Sampson

Customers who have used the Internet to book Hampton Jitney and Ambassador bus services have been advised to change their account passwords because of a security breach on the company’s website.

According to an email sent to customers by the company’s president, Geoffrey Lynch, on Friday, February 24, the incident was discovered on Wednesday, February 22, and “may have compromised personal information stored with Hampton Jitney.”

Mr. Lynch released a statement apologizing for the breach. He said customers’ information has since been secured and an investigation is ongoing.

“Importantly, we can confirm that no discernible credit card information was exposed in this incident,” he said. “…Our websites are functioning securely and after changing your password you can continue to make reservations as normal. We will provide you with a more comprehensive notice and disclosure of the facts and your rights once the investigation is completed.”

The company said, “information will be limited” until that investigation is complete, but said it would provide customers with a more detailed “disclosure of the facts and your rights” and that time.

Customers who have questions can email customercare@hamptonjitney.com or call the company at (631) 283-4600.

