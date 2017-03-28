“Je Christine” Performance at The Montauk Library

by Gavin Menu

This dramatic solo performance compiled and translated by Suzanne Savoy brings late medieval literary figure, Christine de Pizan, to life and will be performed on March 31 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Montauk Library. This event is free and open to the public.

Ms. Savoy’s tour-de-force, “Je Christine, A Medieval Woman in Her Own Words,” is an intimate illustration of Ms. de Pizan’s life when climate change, epidemics, civil unrest, political division and foreign invasion devastated the country. A Q&A will follow the performance.

Born in Venice in 1364, Ms. de Pizan lived in Paris from age five as her father had been summoned by King Charles V to act as his medical and astrological advisor. When she publicly entered into a famous literary debate concerning a controversial book, “The Romance of the Rose,” her position as an important scholarly voice was secured.

Married at age 15 to a French nobleman, Ms. de Pizan was widowed at 25, after which she supported her mother, children and nieces through her writing, that is some of the earliest known feminist literature.

Ms. Pizan began to address the status of women through works like “Letters to the God of Love,” and “The Take of the Rose.” Her writing culminated in her most famous book, “The Book of the City of Ladies,” and its sequel, “Book of the Treasury of Ladies.” Her works stood in defense of women’s worth five centuries before feminism became a recognized cause.

Ms. Savoy is an educator, actor and designer. She has a recurring role on “House of Cards” and appears in a new film, “The Untouchables.” A graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada, Ms. Savoy has performed in numerous productions of classical works.

As an educator, Ms. Savoy created, designed and directed productions based on classical literature. Past stage projects include the creation, design and direction of productions based on classical literature such as “The Epic of Gilgamesh,” “The Labors of Herakles,” “Areito,” and “The Adventures of Lancelot.” Ms. Savoy spent 10 years designing for the Manhattan touring company, The Shakespeare Project and created and ran their education program.

The Montauk Library is located at 871 Montauk Highway in Montauk. For more information, please call (631) 668-3377 or visit montauklibrary.org.

