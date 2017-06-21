“Jazz for Jennings” in Bridgehampton on Sunday

by Gavin Menu

By Michelle Trauring

If Evan Sherman’s father wanted to punish his young son, he’d switch the car radio to the jazz channel.

It became a joke at some point, said the now 23-year-old — considering he turned out to be a jazz musician himself.

“When I was 11, I had been playing rock and roll, and music that came from the blues, so I always loved the blues element,” he said. “But what I eventually heard in jazz, when I was around 13, was the freedom to do anything. I’ve always been very sensitive to sound and love to put my own spin on things, and I didn’t know that that idea is what jazz embodies: the freedom to put your own personal spin on what you hear.

“It allowed me to explore more freely than other music. And I just loved the sound, and the lifestyle, and everything about it. And I still love it.”

The drummer, composer and arranger — who has played all over the world with the likes of James Moody, Wynton Marsalis, Roy Hargrove, Cyrus Chestnut and Jimmy Heath — will join their ranks as not only a participant of Jazz for Jennings, but as the bandleader of the annual benefit for The Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center.

As they have for the past two years, a group of “lions and legends” in the jazz world will converge on stage on Sunday at the Watermill Center, raising money for a place that continues to serve the African-American and growing immigrant population of the East End — a place that meant a tremendous amount to one Peter Jennings.

The late ABC news anchor was widely known to as someone who would involve himself wherever he lived, whether it was Manhattan, Beirut or Bridgehampton, according to his widow, Kayce Freed Jennings. But she will be the first to tell you that neither of them knew a thing about jazz.

“I am absolutely no expert at music and I’m certainly not an expert at jazz, but I’ve grown to love it and learn a little something about it by being exposed to these amazing people and honored with the friendship of these amazing musicians — and I can say the same about Peter,” she said. “He was certainly no expert, either. But he loved it, and them, and they loved him right back.”

One in particular, Max Roach, was brainstorming with Mr. Jennings one day in 1996 when the idea for a benefit was born. The musician would call his friends, the newsman would call his, and they would come together at the Jennings estate for a night of dinner, drinks and jazz, while raising money for The Center.

“Next thing we knew, we were putting on a show at our house on a Saturday night with some of the greatest jazz musicians ever,” Jennings said. “The men and women who play jazz are extraordinary and extraordinarily generous, as a group and as individuals. There is a kindness about them. Jazz as an art form has this wonderful duality of the individuals and solos, but they all have to play together, and you see that on the stage when you watch them.

“They are never in their own universe,” she continued. “They are always listening to each other and watching each other. There’s a wonderful sense of team, a sense of being in something together and playing together to create this whole. Every musician is distinct, but there’s this connection that happens between them and, as a result, with the audience, which is really compelling.”

The concerts would continue for eight years, until 2005. Mr. Jennings died, and the music died with him.

“We couldn’t do it without Peter. The reason it worked so successfully was the musicians, that goes without saying, and also, Peter was a wonderful, wonderful host and he created a great atmosphere because of who he was — and I don’t mean that because he was famous or because he was an anchor. I mean the kind of person he was,” she said. “He could ask people to join him in these kinds of things and they would, because he put so much into it and they were happy to come along and help. I just didn’t feel we would be able to do that again.”

Then, in 2015, she saw an opportunity. It was the 10th anniversary of her husband’s death, and she could stage a benefit concert in his memory, honoring his commitment to the community while raising funds for The Center. It would be a brunch at the Watermill Center, and it would be called Jazz for Jennings.

She assumed it would be a one-off. She was wrong.

“We made a very clear decision not to try and create what we had before because that simply wouldn’t be possible. So, we decided to reinvent it. It was a way of remembering Peter and I wasn’t sure we could do it again,” she said. “People insisted we had to do it again. Really, that’s the truth. Everyone said, and the musicians said, they would come back. That was huge. That was essential.”

The first year raised $287,000, and the second, $233,000. This year, $236,000 is pledged, though organizers expect more will trickle in from pledge cards on Sunday — adding to the total $1.6 million raised during the original eight years of Jazz at Jennings.

“I know Peter would be thrilled that The Center was getting this kind of support, and oh, I think he’d love the brunch. I think he would absolutely love it,” Jennings said. “He felt very strongly that many of us just drive up and down the turnpike without looking around very hard or very far, and we tend to live in our cocoons. Nothing would make him happier than to know people were changing that, and to be used in order to continue fundraising for The Center.”

Sherman said he didn’t grow up watching Jennings on ABC, but the importance of this event is not lost on him.

“All of my favorite jazz musicians, ever, played at this thing in the past. They sent me a list of names and it’s, like, all of my favorites,” he said. “It’s definitely an honor for me to be a part of it, to be associated with him. I just feel happy, excited, but also that we have a serious thing to keep alive for generations to come.

“These kinds of events, I think we could use more of in the world,” he continued. “And I hope that we can keep doing these, expanding these and it’s something, as a young person, I’d love to continue to do.”

“Jazz for Jennings,” a concert and brunch to benefit the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, will be held on Sunday, June 25, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Watermill Center. Tickets start at $500. For tickets and more information, visit bhccrc.org.

