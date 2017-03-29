Islanders Lacrosse Gets Off With a Bang

by Gavin Menu

What a start.

The newly formed South Fork Islanders, a boys lacrosse team comprised of players from five separate schools, opened the season with a 17-2 non-league win at Copiague on Friday.

The Islanders, who draw players from host Southampton, as well as East Hampton, Pierson, Bridgehampton and the Ross School, had 12 different players score points on Friday, the result of having depth at every position, something the separate teams at East Hampton and Southampton struggled with in years past, where having both varsity and junior varsity teams was often unrealistic.

East Hampton’s Brian Damm led the way on Friday with five goals, while Connor Rozzi, Damm’s sophomore counterpart from Southampton, added two goals and an assist. Pierson’s Jack Brown had one goal and two assists, while Greg Baum netted a pair of points with a goal and an assist.

Pierson senior goalie Bradley Toole made four saves and was tested very little on the afternoon.

“The chemistry has been great,” said Matt Babb, who coached the Southampton team for eight years prior to this season with the Islanders. “When we stopped for food at McDonald’s and looked around at the tables, each table was a mix of players from the varying schools joking and having a good time. They all get along great with one another.”

Playing Division II lacrosse in Suffolk County, one of the country’s hotbeds for the sport, will not always be so full of celebration. The combination of five schools means South Fork is considered a Class B team, with competition expected to be stiff in the 21-team division, where the top six teams from Class B, C and D will qualify for the postseason.

“It is an uphill battle but we feel with the guys that we have we can compete and hopefully fight our way to at least a .500 record,” said Babb, whose combined team of players from Southampton and Pierson finished 3-11 last season.

Southampton senior Charlie Bedard joins Brown and Toole as team captains, while Kai Parcher-Charles from Ross, Shane O’Dwyer from East Hampton and Jackson Marcincuk of Southampton are also expected to lead the team alongside players already mentioned. Babb said the depth on this year’s team could be a recipe for success.

“For lacrosse, it isn’t as if all five schools had their own program,” Babb pointed out. “Bridgehampton and Pierson have always combined with either East Hampton or Southampton. Ross has as well since they dropped their own program a number of years back. The combining has provided us with good numbers on both the JV and varsity levels, 27 and 25 respectively.

“Pierson has given us a very nice group of Jack, Bradley, and also Greg Baum,” he added. “In addition, we have a few players on our JV from Pierson.”

The Islanders will open the Division II season at home against Harborfields on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m. In addition to three home games at Southampton, the team will play at East Hampton High School twice and on the Shinnecock Nation’s Pow Wow Fairgrounds on April 22.

