Island Gift of Life Foundation Hosts Fundraiser on Saturday

Shelter Island is a world unto itself, a place where spirited people who are proud of their independence put aside differences and pull together whenever one of their own needs help.

For some time, those same islanders have been spreading their community spirit beyond their shores to the North and South Forks.

The Island Gift of Life Foundation, started 15 years ago to help an Islander face a brutal illness that eventually took her life, has quietly broadened its reach across the East End, largely by word of mouth.

“I was in a deli on the South Fork getting lunch,” recalled the foundation’s president, Shelter Island resident Ken Lewis, the construction manager for Binder Pools, “and I saw a donation can on the counter for a young man with vanishing bone disease.” Soon, the Foundation had added him as a client.

More recently, the Foundation paid all the out-of-pocket medical expenses of former longtime Sag Harbor resident Bill Boeklen, a South Ferry captain and former employee at the Sag Harbor Golf Club, who died last July, 22 days after he had been diagnosed with cancer. He lived in Shelter Island with his wife, Mary, her father and two sons. According to Cliff Clark, the president of South Ferry who is coordinating fund-raising efforts to help Mary pay of her mortgage, the Foundation spent $5,400 covering medical costs that were not paid by Mr. Boeklen’s insurance.

The foundation has helped dozens of people on and off Shelter Islander and yet few people on the North and South Forks know anything about organization.

“We’re one of the best kept secrets on the East End,” said the group’s treasurer, Bret Surerus, a property manager and former banker. His wife, Kelly, is a registered nurse and foundation board member.

He had a shock at a meeting in East Hampton convened last October by regional social service organizations to better coordinate their efforts. “Only one person there knew what the Island Gift of Life Foundation really was,” he recalled. But “when I gave my speech explaining who were are, everyone was really interested because everyone can use a service like ours.”

Raising money principally through individual donations and a single annual benefit in March at The Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island, the foundation gives financial help totaling from about $30,000 to $50,000 a year as well as non-monetary support to people battling serious illness. Over the past year, it has helped “probably close to 30 patients,” Mr. Lewis said.

“Say you have really good health insurance,” explained Mr. Lewis, “but you need to go to Sloan Kettering and you have to make multiple trips a month and maybe sometimes even stay overnight. That’s not the kind of stuff covered by insurance usually. But that’s where we can step in and help with those costs.”

The foundation gets involved in other ways too. “In the past year, we helped a patient with good insurance but who stayed in the hospital longer than anticipated,” Mr. Lewis said. “We actually spoke to Peconic Bay Medical Center and negotiated a discount and set up a payment plan” that the patient could handle.

With insurance professionals on its board, the foundation also has helped patients “navigating the health care system,” said Mr. Lewis, “which can be a daunting task for people fighting a serious disease.”

Even though it’s based on Shelter Island and run entirely by islanders, the foundation is trying to increase its profile across the region.

“Right now we’re in the process of trying to come up with a larger summer event and deciding where it will be,” Mr. Lewis said. “Our grand hope is we could do an event like what we do at the Ram’s Head, one on the North Fork and one on the South Fork, because we really are serving those communities quite a bit.”

“What we’re inevitably trying to prepare for,” he added, is a situation in which “we get an onslaught of patients and people in need” from beyond Shelter Island.

With help from a public relations professional, Susie Halloran of Shelter Island, the foundation for the past two years has held “sip and shop” fund-raisers in Southampton at the J McLaughlin clothing store and the Alex and Ani jewelry and accessory shop. “They were not as successful as we would have liked,” Mr. Lewis said.

The Foundation has learned of some of its South Fork clients through its connections to the John Marshall Elementary School in East Hampton. Board members Gina Kraus, Kate Collum and Robin Streck, Mr. Lewis’s fiancée, all teach at the school.

Islander Cheryl Hannabury and her family and friends started the Island Gift of Life Foundation to help Cheryl and others find bone marrow donors for their battles against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; another goal was to help pay expenses not covered by insurance. Ms. Hannabury, who was in her 30s when first diagnosed in the 1990s, died in 2002, the same year the foundation became a 501c (3) charitable organization.

Citing the foundation’s small-town origins and its spreading local roots, one of its patients, North Fork resident Robert Phillips, commented, “If you are going to donate, this is the charity that keeps your money in our community and supports local people.”

“What they did for me is just amazing,” said Mr. Phillips, who has a chronic inflammatory skin disease called HS and whose insurance company refused to pay for his experimental medications. After the foundation covered the bills, “I was then able to focus on the treatment,” he said, “without being tangled up in the logistics of the insurance system.”

The 17th annual Cheryl Hannabury Celebration of Life Community Cocktail Party is set for Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island. It will feature live music, an open bar, light fare, a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction and a live auction. Tickets at $40 are available on the Foundation’s website, islandgiftoflife.org, through which individual donations also can be made. Client applications are available on the site through the “contact us” tab.

