Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Philanthropic Fund Awards Grant to WPPB

Peconic Public Broadcasting, WPPB 88.3FM, announced it has received a grant from the Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Philanthropic Fund for $10,000 to support the “Broadway to Main Street,” program hosted by Laurence Maslon that airs on WPPB Sundays at 3 p.m. “We are delighted to receive this generous grant from the Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Philanthropic Fund. This kind of support allows us to continue to provide culturally significant programs such as ‘Broadway to Main Street’ that allow us to showcase and preserve the essence and impact of Broadway,” General Manager Wallace A. Smith said. The Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Philanthropic Fund was established by Leonore Strunsky Gershwin, the widow of Ira Gershwin, to fund worthy programs in the arts, entertainment, education and medicine. “To receive this kind of support from the Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Philanthropic Fund makes me prouder than I can say. This grant says that the entertaining and enlightening work we’re doing with ‘Broadway to Main Street’ is being recognized by listeners across the country. In Ira Gershwin’s own words, ‘S’wonderful, s’marvelous!’” producer and host of “Broadway to Main Street,” Laurence Maslon said. In its sixth year of programming, “Broadway to Main Street,” devotes its emphasis to music that began on the Broadway stage. Each episode celebrates an important show, legendary songwriter or examines a historical or cultural movement. The songs are drawn from classic albums, rare recordings, and surprise interpretations, supplemented by Mr. Maslon’s commentary, guest appearances and news from Broadway. Mr. Maslon is an arts professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, as well as associate chair of the Graduate Acting Program.