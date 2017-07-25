Inaugural Jordan’s Run is This Sunday

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

JoAnn Lyles and some friends and family got together last year for a casual stroll around Sag Harbor. It was July 30, what would have been her son Jordan Haerter’s 28th birthday.

“Last year we did an informal run, and we had 30 people,” Lyles said about her son, who died in Iraq on April 22, 2008. “We thought this would be a really nice way to celebrate his birthday,”

This Sunday, also July 30, the Jordan’s Run: Veterans’ Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held in honor of Lance Corporal Jordan Haerter, who was posthumously awarded the Naval Cross for his heroism. The race will begin at Pierson High School at 8:30 a.m. , with a course set through the historic district of Sag Harbor and over the bridge connecting Sag Harbor and North Haven, which is named in Haerter’s honor.

“We wanted to think of Jordan along the way, so it starts and finishes at Pierson High School, where he went to school, the bridge, of course, and when we come back, we go past the [Oakland] Cemetery,” where Haerter was laid to rest.

In addition to the race, Lyles and her race committee have arranged for a flyover from three military helicopters. There will be bagpipes playing at the bridge, which will be lined with American flags. There will be recognition for the most patriotic house along the route going through historic Sag Harbor.

Registration is $35 in advance or $40 on the day of the race (cash or check only) and proceeds will help sustain scholarships given annually to graduates of Pierson High School who are interested in careers in the military or law enforcement. For more information or to register visit jordansrun.itsyourrace.com.

Share This!









Comments