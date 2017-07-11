House with a History for Sale on Quimby Lane

by Gavin Menu

Once known as the Palmer Cottage, this estate on Quimby Lane in Bridgehampton, on the market with Saunders & Associates for $12.5 million, was built circa 1700 and rented for the summer of 1874 by Edward Everett Quimby and his family. Quimby was a successful patent lawyer and dealer of lightning rods.

After 19 years of renting, Quimby purchased 32 acres of land between Ocean Road and Sagg Pond in 1893 and began building houses that turned into a family compound, with the street later becoming known as Quimby Lane.

The Quimbys planted large vegetable and flower gardens and had a barn with horses and docks on the pond to go sailing. All houses on the property had access to Sagg Pond, which homeowners still enjoy today.

Samuel Howell, a leading Bridgehampton citizen in colonial days, was an early owner of the house. In 1874, Rufus and Eliza Leavitt purchased the property and were likely the landlords who first rented it to the Quimbys. The house was sold to Albert and Cornelia Palmer and has been owned by the Moos family since 1972.

“In my 20 years of doing real estate, this is one of the most incredible properties, coupled with an amazingly beautiful old home, I’ve ever seen,” agent Drew Green said. “The home and property truly exude an early 20th century aristocratic feel that brings one back to a more genteel time.”

Situated on 2.3 acres south of the highway, today it offers 4,700 square feet of living space, with seven bedrooms, five and a half baths and a legal third floor that would not be permitted in new construction today. First floor living areas include the living and dining room, both with fireplaces; an eat-in kitchen, island with seating, screened porch and powder room. The master suite has a private sitting room, two closets, marble bath with spa tub, shower and private water closet. Three more bedrooms and an additional bath join the master on the second floor. The third floor contains three more bedrooms and two baths. A Har-Tru tennis court, large gunite pool with a brick patio and two accessory buildings fill the outdoor space.

For more information, visit saunders.com, email DGreen@Saunders.com or call (631) 458-4923.

– Lindsay Andarakis

Share This!









Comments