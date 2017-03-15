Honor Roll: Student Develops a Sustainable Sag Harbor

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

Inside the Ross School’s senior thesis building sits a tiny model of Sag Harbor Village — built not exactly to scale, but rather built to lay out a vision for what it could take to create a self-sustaining village.

A pair of wind turbines flanks one end of Main Street, with a battery facility installed nearby to store the energy they create. A parking garage with solar panels on top has been built just off the main road to accommodate visitors’ and residents’ vehicles, so that Main Street itself could be adjusted to include bicycle lanes. Community gardens have been planted, and recycling and compost centers have been created to encourage residents to dispose of waste in sustainable ways. An example of an older home has been retrofitted with energy-efficient technologies, and a new home has been built with a geothermal heating and cooling system and other “green” components.

And in this model, the Sag Harbor Cinema, with its iconic red lettering, is still standing tall.

Its maker is Ross School senior Jonas Feuerring, who grew up in Sag Harbor.

Every Ross School senior is required to take on an in-depth, multimedia project spanning the majority of the school year. Students are mentored by Ross School faculty members, who encourage their students to make the projects meaningful initiatives that tap into their passions and experiences. Jonas said he did just that with his model of Sag Harbor, which he has dubbed “Green Town.”

“I ended up coming up with this project because I wanted to combine my skills in architecture, my interest in environmental studies and environmental science, and also a desire for it to be meaningful and help my community,” he said in an interview.

Jonas said the inspiration for the project came from his mother, Mari Linnman, who founded the Green Preschool in Sagaponack. There, children as young as two and three years old learn about growing plants, composting and recycling, and caring for animals.

“As far back as I can remember, my mother had me running around feeding our leftovers to the chickens, composting our food waste, recycling our trash,” said Jonas, who has worked in a Costa Rica sanctuary re-planting forests and volunteered at a center that cares for endangered animal species in Namibia. “Growing up in that type of environment has kind of made me a little environmentalist.”

His goal is to display the model at the John Jermain Memorial Library and present it to the Sag Harbor Village Board, with the hope that it will inspire local officials to take steps toward sustainability that he has outlined. While he acknowledges such steps are expensive – his two theoretical wind turbines alone, he said, would cost around $6 million – he is encouraged by recent developments such as the recent approval for a wind turbine farm off the coast of Montauk.

“It would take a lot of money and for the community to really come together and decide this is the most important thing we need to do,” he said, “but we need to start focusing on these things, putting money into these things, and invest in the future. It’s going to be more expensive if we don’t do anything now, with the environmental damage that’s going to happen if the world doesn’t start changing.”

When working on his model, which measures about five feet square, he finished his Sag Harbor Cinema building on December 15, 2016 – just one day before the massive fire that destroyed the theater and several other nearby businesses and apartments.

“I had tried to make the movie theater as perfect as possible in the model,” Jonas said. “The fire motivated me to make the rest of it perfect.”

Asked what he felt are the most attainable components of his plan for the near future, he said community gardens and solar panels are fairly easy to accomplish.

“A community garden would not be that hard. Sag Harbor likes to come together to do things,” he said. “With solar panels, I think they have to get over the aesthetic and historic thing.”

Jonas has applied to 15 different universities with plans to study environmental science or engineering.

“I definitely plan to use my knowledge and studies to try to help our world with the environmental issues and come up with solutions to them,” he said.

Share This!









Comments

comments