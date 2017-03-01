Hockey Program Sticks to the Basics at Buckskill

by Gavin Menu

Cory Lillie caught the ice hockey bug early, despite living in East Hampton, where the nearest rink was a long drive away. His passion was so intense that his senior project in high school explored the potential of building an ice rink in Southampton.

“The prices went from $16 million to $25 million and just kept on going,” Lillie said this week during an interview at the Buckskill Winter Club, where he is the manager and director of hockey operations.

What Lillie learned then, and what he has discovered during the last three years of running a junior and high school hockey program at Buckskill, was that hockey is a challenging sport to operate. The financial challenges begin with the need for a very specific kind of facility for practice and games, and while Buckskill has a state-of-the-art rink, it is outdoors and not able to accommodate year-round action. Another hurdle is serious players require gear that costs between $600 and $800 for the basics.

There are also travel concerns, especially for players on the East End of Long Island, which doesn’t have a true indoor hockey facility. The closest rink where players can train and compete year-round is The Rinx in Hauppauge, which is an hour drive in both directions. Lillie grew up in East Hampton playing hockey at The Rinx, where he drove three days a week for practice and two day a week for games. His family even rented an RV to camp out in the parking lot one summer season.

Still, the program at Buckskill has continued to grow.

“This is the first year where we had kids coming up from our junior program to the high school team,” Lillie said about his program. “It used to be that during the first three weeks I was just teaching kids how to skate. Now they’re coming up through our program and we can get right into drills. And some kids are starting to go to Hauppauge to play at The Rinx. They’re making the commitment, they got the bug and they want to keep playing.”

When Lillie began the Buckskill program in 2014, his goal was to develop a team that would join the Suffolk County High School League, a reality that grew more and more difficult to achieve. For starters, league teams can only draw from two high schools. The team at Buckskill — nicknamed the Sharks — draws players from East Hampton, Shelter Island, Pierson, Bridgehampton and, at times, Southampton, though a new, albeit smaller rink, off County Road 39 has allowed those players to remain local. The second issue that has prevented the program at Buckskill from expanding is that unlike other school-sanctioned varsity sports, ice hockey teams are not supported by school budgets.

Still, Lillie said his program is “definitely trending up” with roughly 25 kids who participate regularly. His goal is to have between 30 and 35 kids who can be separated into two separate teams, even if just to compete against each other.

“I’ve come to realize it’s a different level of commitment than what I’m used to,” said Lillie, who went on to play college hockey at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. “We’re trying to teach them life lessons at the same time. That was one of the biggest things hockey taught me — how to be a good person and how to work hard.”

Lillie said one of the program’s top players is Cook Evans, an 11 year-old from Sag Harbor who “has the ability to take hockey as far as I’ve seen.” Lillie also has a number of girls in the program, including Brooke Esposito and Grace Perello from Sag Harbor.

“In any girls hockey there’s no checking. It’s only modified contact,” Lillie said. “But I don’t teach checking to these kids anyway. We don’t have the time, we’re not playing enough. We’re trying to teach them how to skate and the basics of where to be on the ice.”

For more information on joining the Buckskill hockey program visit buckskillwinterclub.com.

