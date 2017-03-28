HIFF Announces Screenwriters and Mentors for Annual Screenwriters Lab

by Gavin Menu

The Hamptons International Film Festival announced the screenwriters and mentors for the 17th annual Screenwriters Lab, which will take place April 7 to 9 in Sag Harbor and East Hampton.

The lab connects up-and-coming screenwriters with established screenwriters, directors and producers for a weekend of one-on-one mentoring sessions. “Our focus on fostering up-and-coming talent in the HIFF community is at the forefront of our festival’s mission, and our Screenwriters Lab is one of our most valued events,” Artistic Director of the Hamptons International Film Festival, David Nugent said. “In the last four years, four projects from our Lab have gone on to be produced, all by female filmmakers, which is particularly exciting to us.”

The three selected screenplays for 2017 are Annabelle Attanasio’s “Mickey and the Bear,” Jess dela Merced’s “Chickenshit,” and Andrew Semans’s “Resurrection.” This year’s mentors include Robin Swicord, David Siegel and Ted Griffin.

HIFF will also feature a screenwriting master class, open to the public, with last year’s mentor, Michael H. Weber. Mr. Weber will take participants through the process of scriptwriting, from building a script in the original writing phase to the ways a script changes and morphs through to the final edited picture. He will use clips and personal experience to help detail what goes into writing a script for different audiences, specifically focusing on taking a script from book to screen. The master class will take place at 6 p.m. on April 8 at the Ross School in East Hampton.

Michael H. Weber is an award-winning screenwriter and independent film producer. With Scott Neustadter, he adapted “The Fault in Our Stars,” based on the bestselling novel by John Green. Mr. Weber co-wrote “(500) Days of Summer,” which was nominated for “Best Feature-Comedy” at the Golden Globe Awards and earned him an Independent Spirit Award and a Golden Satellite Award for Best Screenplay of the Year. Mr. Weber graduated the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in 2000. Born in New York City, he still resides there.

This year’s lab will enjoy the support of the Melissa Mathison Fund, which is focused on fostering female writers in the industry and their continued development. In 2017, Ms. Attanasio’s “Mickey and the Bear” will receive support from the fund. After the lab, Ms. Attanasio will develop her connection to key industry contacts through a selected screenplay reading at an event in the fall.

“We look forward to having our lab participants come to the East End for the opportunity to develop their craft under the guidance of our talented mentors, and to build relationships within the industry,” Executive Director of the Hamptons International Film Festival, Anne Chaisson said. “We could not have done this without the support of the Melissa Mathison Fund, and are so thankful for everyone involved in this year’s Screenwriters Lab.”

This year’s mentors include Ms. Swicord, who is known for her work as a screenwriter for “Memoirs of a Geisha,” (Satellite Award for best screenplay) “Little Women,” “Matilda,” the cult comedy “Shag,” “The Perez Family,” and “Practical Magic.” In 2009 Ms. Swicord received an Oscar nomination for her contribution to “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” a project she originated and worked on for more than a decade. She is currently a Governor for the Writers Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, and chairs the Academy’s prestigious Nicholl Screenwriting Fellowship.

Mr. Siegel was born in Brooklyn, New York, and spent most of his youth in Southern California. He received a BA in Architecture at UC Berkeley before pursuing an MFA in Photography and Painting at the Rhode Island School of Design. Mr. Siegel began working with Scott McGhee in San Francisco, completing their first feature, “Suture,” in 1994. Since then, they have made “The Deep End,” “Bee Season,” “Uncertainty,” and “What Maisie Knew.”

As a screenwriter, Mr. Griffin’s credits include the 2001 remake of “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Matchstick Men,” “Ravenous,” and “Tower Heist.” His producing credits include Oscar-nominated, “Up in the Air,” Martin Scorsese’s Fran Lebowitz documentary, “Public Speaking,” Walt Disney’s “Prom” and Oscar-nominated, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” He lives in New York City with his wife and daughter.

The 25th annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place over Columbus Day weekend, October 5 to 9. For more information, please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.

