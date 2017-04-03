HIFF 25 Years of Cinema Presents Q&A with Edie Falco

by Gavin Menu

On Sunday, April 9 at 6 p.m., the Hamptons International Film Festival welcomes actress Edie Falco to the Bay Street Theater for a Q&A following the screening of the HIFF 1999 selection, “Judy Berlin,” as part of the 25 Years: 25 Films series with the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Curious and eccentric in a town full of “likable defeatists,” Judy Berlin (Edie Falco) is on the verge of a life change that will affect everyone around her. There’s a mournfulness permeating this feature debut from writer/director Eric Mendelsohn that is anything but sad.

The 25th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place over Columbus Day Weekend from October 5 to 9. Tickets for this event are $10 and can be purchased at hamptonsfilmfest.org.

The Bay Street Theater is located at 1 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org or baystreet.org.

