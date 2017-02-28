HIFF 25 Years of Cinema Continues with “I Am Not Your Negro”

by Gavin Menu

On Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m., the Hamptons International Film Festival continues the “25 Years: 25 Films” series at Guild Hall in East Hampton with the HIFF 2016 selection and Academy Award nominated film, “I Am Not Your Negro.”

This documentary that explores race in America, received an Oscars nomination for Best Documentary Feature and was also awarded the HIFF Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2016. The film is directed by Raoul Peck and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.

In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, “Remember This House.” The book was to be a personal account of the lives and successive assassinations of three of his close friends Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Mr. Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only thirty completed pages of his manuscript.

Now, in his new documentary, master filmmaker Mr. Peck envisions the book Mr. Baldwin never finished. The result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Mr. Baldwin’s original words and flood of rich archival material. “I Am Not Your Negro” is a journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. Tickets are $15 each, and $13 for members. The 25th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place over Columbus Day Weekend, October 5 to 9. To purchase tickets, please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.

