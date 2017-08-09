Havemeyer’s Challenge Is Short-Lived

by Gavin Menu

Fred Havemeyer’s effort to topple incumbent Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in a Democratic primary next month is over. Mr. Havemeyer on Wednesday said he would not challenge a Suffolk County Board of Elections ruling that rejected many of the nearly 700 signatures his supporters had collected in a effort to put his name on the ballot.

“The way things worked out, a challenge would have been very difficult and very expensive,” Mr. Havemeyer said. “The timeline was short and the research that would have to be done was more than we could do.”

Mr. Havemeyer joined the race at the urging of the Long Island Environmental Voters Forum in June. He cited overdevelopment as his chief reason for running and named the Hills at Southampton, a golf and housing development proposed for a tract of pine barrens in East Quogue, as the poster child of overdevelopment.

Mr. Havemeyer and his backers criticized Mr. Schneiderman for not opposing the development, which continues to make its way through the town’s controversial Planned Development District process. Last month, the town board voted unanimously to repeal the PDD law but will continue to consider the Hills application.

“We’re not going away,” Mr. Havemeyer said. “There is too much at stake. The town is going downhill.” He quipped that traffic has become so bad that “they were better off when they had ox carts — at least they could get around back then.”

A woman at the BOE, who would not identify herself, refused to provide any information on Tuesday about how many of Mr. Havemeyer’s signatures had been rejected. He would have needed the names of 500 registered Democrats to have his name placed on the ballot.

“We don’t comment when there is the possibility of litigation,” she said, before hanging up on a reporter.

David Reisfield, Mr. Havemeyer’s campaign manager, did not return calls seeking comment.

Gordon Herr, the chairman of the town’s Democratic Committee, said although Mr. Havemeyer had painted his campaign as a local grassroots effort, many of the dozen people who carried petitions for him were from out of town. He said many of the signers were not registered Democrats, making it easy for the BOE to reject them.

“It says a lot if someone who wants to be supervisor can’t get it together to file his petitions properly,” he said.

