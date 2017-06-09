Havemeyer Pledges Primary Challenge for Schneiderman

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Stephen J. Kotz

Frederick Havemeyer of Bridgehampton, who served for more than a decade as a Southampton Town Trustee, has announced he will challenge incumbent Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in a Democratic primary in September.

“The difference between Jay and me is simple,” Mr. Havemeyer said on Friday. “Jay’s a career politician, he’s a practiced administrator, but he doesn’t have any vision. He’s just chauffeuring the car around.”

Mr. Havemeyer said he had been asked to consider challenging the supervisor by the members of the Long Island Environmental Voters Forum and Dick Amper, the executive director of the Long Island Pine Barrens Society.

“The entire horizon in Southampton Town has changed dramatically over the years,” said Mr. Havemeyer. “The trajectory for the town, whether you are talking about the environment or the quality of life, is just going rapidly downhill.”

Mr. Havemeyer said “the billboard issue” for the campaign is “The Hills,” a major housing development and golf course in East Quogue that has been before the town board for several years as a planned development district.

“The big issue at Town Hall is reviewing an application for a golf course over the sole source aquifer,” Mr. Havemeyer said. “Is that crazy or what? That give you an idea of how off course things are when something like this can be dragged on, not only for weeks and months, but for years.”

But Mr. Havemeyer said he did not plan to be a single-issue candidate.

“They bays are dying — some are already dead — and the freshwater lakes are chocked with cyanobacteria. The traffic is over our head,” he continued. “These are all symptoms, the canary in the coal mine.”

If elected, Mr. Havemeyer said he would convene an open process to map a new, sustainable future for the town.

“We have to sit down and analyze what is going on, not from the developer’s point of view, but from the residents’ point of view,” he said. “What will be going on in a few years? What will happen if we just continue to develop, develop, develop.”

Mr. Havemeyer served as a Trustee from 2002 to 2013. Mr. Schneiderman, a member of the Independence Party, who has been cross-endorsed as a Democrat, is a former Suffolk County legislator and East Hampton Town supervisor.

Mr. Havemeyer said he would begin the quest to obtain the signatures of 500 registered Democratic voters in the coming days. The primary is set for September 18.

