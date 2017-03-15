Harmful Beetles March Eastward

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

With spring around the corner, the Southampton Town Board this week learned that the southern pine beetle has established a foothold in the town and is leaving dead pitch pines in their wake.

“It’s trouble with a capital P, which stands for pine beetle in this case,” said Supervisor Jay Schneiderman on Thursday when the town board heard a request for funding to combat the beetles’ impact from Marty Shea, the town’s chief environmental analyst, Highway Superintendent Alex Gregor and Kristen Doulos, the town’s parks director.

Mr. Shea told the board the town has qualified for a total of $225,000 in state grant money to remove dead and threatened trees, with $75,000 going to the highway department, parks department, and for Community Preservation Fund stewardship.

The problem is to qualify for the grants, the town has to more than match the amounts to be awarded by the state to the tune of $498,000. While the town regularly budgets some money for tree removal — which Mr. Shea said could have been used to help offset the match requirement — it has already spent much of those funds removing trees.

For now, Mr. Shea and Mr. Gregor said the town was focusing on removing dead trees that pose a threat to people or neighboring private property, but Mr. Shea urged the town to take on a more proactive approach to limit the beetles’ advance.

“If you are telling us this is an imminent public safety issue we have an obligation to take care of it,” said Councilwoman Christine Scalera whose opinion was shared with other board members. The board agreed to come up with the funding needed and consider establishing a regular funding source to combat the pest in years to come.

Supervisor Schneiderman, noting that private contractors charge the town up to $1,200 to remove a single tree, asked Christine Fetten, the town’s director of municipal works, to explore whether the town could afford to buy specialized equipment that would allow it to do the work in-house and save money, but she said equipment that could effectively cut and grind trees on site could easily cost $800,000.

Mr. Shea said the beetle, which has migrated steadily northward, was first detected in Southampton Town in 2014. Most of the damage caused by the beetles — the insect bores into trees and lays their eggs, which rob the host of nutrients — has been limited to pine barrens regions around Hampton Bays and East Quogue. But he said they are moving toward Westhampton and can be found east of the Shinnecock Canal as well.

“The whole eastern end of the island is peppered with little hot spots,” he said, noting that he had seen pine beetle damage as far east as Water Mill.

Because the beetles are not particularly strong fliers, their damage can be limited if woodlands are thinned and cleared buffer zones of about 50 feet are established around affected areas, Mr. Shea said.

When it cuts down an infected tree, the town has been grinding them into chips no larger than 2 inches and bringing them to the Hampton Bays transfer section, where they are stored and eventually mixed in with mulch. Officials said they have not brought any of the diseased trees to the North Sea or Westhampton transfer stations for fear of infecting other trees. In the meantime, responding to board members’ concerns, they said they were confident the trees being brought to Hampton Bays did not pose much risk because the beetles cannot survive in the small chips.

Although the beetles have caused a lot of damage already, Mr. Shea said he expected it to take years for the town to gain the upper hand and halt their spread. But he added that their presence might actually be beneficial to forest regeneration because they typically attack and kill off older, weaker trees.

“Is this a sign that our trees are not healthy?” asked Mr. Schneiderman.

“One of the reasons our trees are very stressed is because we have a very high density of pitch pines. All of those trees are competing with each other for nutrients and water,” Mr. Shea replied.

He said that data coming from the south, where the beetles are prevalent, indicates that infestations are cyclical. “Similar to a forest fire or wind storm, it may be a natural process that periodically the southern pine beetle takes out the older, stressed trees,” he said.

Share This!









Comments

comments