HarborFrost Brings Fire and Ice to Sag Harbor

by Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce presents its annual HarborFrost winter celebration this Saturday, February 25. Ice carving, fire juggling, live music around town and a kids’ fair set the stage for Grucci’s world-famous fireworks display off Long Wharf shortly after 6 p.m.

Below is a complete schedule of events. Enjoy!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Noon to 4 p.m.: Culinary Stroll

Starting at Barons Cove Inn

Sample some of Sag Harbor’s finest foods on this casual stroll through the village sponsored by the Sag Harbor Hysterical Society. The tour starts at Il Capuccino at noon with stops along the way at the American Hotel, LT Burger and Il Capuccino. $40 includes dining specialties at each stop, with entertainment along the way provided by local rockers. Cash bar. Proceeds go to a local charity. The tour ends with plenty of time for guests to make their way to Long Wharf for the fireworks.

Noon: Cookie Sale

Sen Restaurant

A benefit for the Sag Harbor Girl Scouts.

2 p.m. (1 p.m. Registration): Frosty Plunge

Windmill Beach

What better way to celebrate our beautiful surroundings this HarborFrost weekend than by participating in the Frosty Plunge. Stop by Windmill Beach at 1 p.m. to register and join your friends and neighbors in the annual plunge into the frigid, but invigorating, waters of Sag Harbor. The $20 entrance fee will benefit the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

2 p.m.: Ice Carving by Ice Melodies

Long Wharf

The Long-Island based ice carving company Ice Melodies returns to HarborFrost to carve beautiful ice sculptures on Long Wharf. Master carver Richard Daly is a national award-winning ice carving artist and creates a unique and personal experience. With over 200 ice carving competition titles won, including five Gold Medals at the U.S. National Ice Carving Championships, Ice Melodies strives for perfection with every sculpture. This year organizers are embracing the theme of Fire and Ice by paying tribute to the firefighters who battled the elements in Sag Harbor’s December fire. The live ice carving demonstration on Long Wharf will be of a fireman in full turnout gear. In addition, look for smaller ice sculptures throughout the business district which carry through the same theme.

2 – 5 p.m.: Children’s Indoor Activities

Dodds and Eder

Get inside and let the little ones warm up during the afternoon hours as Dodds and Eder, The Wharf Shop, The Sag Harbor Youth Committee, Emporium Hardware, Stella and Ruby and others host, simple games, crafts and activities. Drop off not permitted.

2-6 p.m.: Vendors on the Wharf

Long Wharf

Enjoy tasty treats and receive information from some of the area’s most important non-profits, programs and organizations. The Wellness Foundation, which empowers children and adults with the information, tools and inspiration they need to adopt healthy lifestyles, will distribute information, as will Our Sons and Daughters School about its children’s programs and Waldorf education. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Network, which operates community centers for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, will also be on hand. Baron’s Cove will provide food and drink for all.

2 p.m. (1 p.m. skipper’s meeting): Ice Breaker Sailing Regatta

Breakwater Yacht Club

Hosted by Breakwater Yacht Club and Community Sailing Center, where sailors and guests are welcome to enjoy refreshments and fireworks after the regatta. There will be a skipper’s meeting at BYC at 1 p.m. with racing to follow at approximately 2 p.m. The entry fee is $15 per person. For more information (or if you are looking for a boat) contact Marty Knab at kankron@hotmail.com or Sean Elliot at sean.elliott@breakwateryc.org.

2 p.m.: Live Music with Robert Bruey

Harbor Books

Known for his unique fingerstyle guitar playing and earthy soulful voice, Robert Bruey paints with words, imbuing his songs with imagery that enables listeners to visualize his stories as he sings them. Robert’s live performances are moving and intimate and his recently released ‘Carousel’ CD has received much positive acclaim.

2 – 4 p.m.: Glitter Tattoos

The Wharf Shop

Get decorated in the most sparkly way. For free!

2 – 5 p.m.: Face Painting

Stella and Ruby

Put some color in those cheeks. For free!

2:30 p.m.: Anna and Elsa from Frozen

Sag Harbor Variety

Come say hello to the sisters from Disney’s hit movie Frozen who have left Arendelle to experience HarborFrost!

3 – 4 p.m.: Live Music with Ludmilla & Marcello

Grenning Gallery

Ludmilla is a delightful Brazilian import and over the past 20 years has developed a solid musical reputation, working with renowned MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) artists worldwide. Carefully selecting her repertoire, she finds new meaning in the music of such great composers as Tom Jobim, Carlos Lyra and Edu Lobo, adding her unique sassy, sultry style. Since 1998 Ludmilla has received a tremendous reception performing in the New York area, accompanied by Marcello Pimenta. Together, they give an exciting high-energy performance that is truly unforgettable.

3 and 4 p.m.: Amazing Fire Juggling by Keith Leaf

Long Wharf

Keith Leaf’s happy, good time, family-friendly, comedy juggling show is great fun for all ages. Keith takes fire juggling to a whole new level so watch in amazement at two separate shows on Long Wharf.

4 p.m.: Spaghetti Westerners

BuddhaBerry

Spaghetti Westerners take the roots of American music and transport them into current times. They combine retro rockabilly, surf and blues. They are far from a throwback band, however. Modern techniques interweave and artfully bridge the generational gap between old and new, evoking the true spirit of rock & roll, in its raw and scratchy state, with this trio of rockers.

4-6 p.m.: Hot Soup

Old Whalers’ Church

Warm up for HarborFrost! The First Presbyterian Church, 44 Union Street, will be serving up hot soup to eat in or take out. Price is $5. There will be a variety of different flavors provided by members of the congregation and community. For more information call 631-725-0894.

5-7 p.m.: Open House

Breakwater Yacht Club

Come see all that the Breakwater Yacht Club has to offer with a HarborFrost Open House at Sag Harbor’s own community sailing center. Discover membership options, meet members and staff and enjoy the HarborFrost Fireworks display over the harbor!

5:45 p.m.: Fiery Sensations Fire Dancers

Long Wharf

As the sun begins to set, The Fiery Sensations will perform their sizzling and electrifying show at Windmill Beach near Long Wharf. The Fiery Sensations are the Hamptons’ premier fire troupe. Each year they bring heat to HarborFrost, always offering and awe-inspiring and unforgettable show.

6:15 p.m.: Fireworks by Grucci

Long Wharf

The world-renowned pyrotechnic artists are back in Sag Harbor again this year to light up the sky with their extravagant and unique fireworks display. “This is really the perfect setting and time for a performance,” said Phil Grucci, President and Creative Director of Fireworks by Grucci. “Winter skies are a crisp blank canvas on which to paint striking, warm images. These images will be reflected on the harbor below, creating a kaleidoscope of color and designs.”

8 p.m.: All New All Star Comedy Show

Bay Street Theater

Join Bay Street for another night of laughs with Richie Redding (Tours with Katt Williams), Dave Sirus (Saturday Night Live and Comedy Central Roasts), and Marie Faustin (Oxygen and MTV). Tickets are $30 in advance.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

8 a.m. – noon: Pancake Breakfast

Sag Harbor Firehouse, Brick Kiln Road

Treat yourself to a pancake breakfast at the Sag Harbor Fire Department on Brick Kiln Road on Sunday morning. $10 adults/$5 children.

10 a.m.: Hike for HarborFrost

Mashashimuet Park

After breakfast meet at Mashashimuet Park for an easy-paced two-mile hike. See Round Pond and Fore and Aft Pond and take a walk on the old railroad spur trail used long ago to transport ice from the ponds to New York City and Sag Harbor. Sponsored by Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt.

