PHOTOS: HarborFest Celebrated in Sag Harbor

Sara Mannino Kent celebrates as Team Sag Harbor Express narrowly edges out the John K. Ott boat to win the men’s team whaleboat championship on Sunday. Michael Heller photo

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce held its annual HarborFest celebration in Sag Harbor over the weekend, with whaleboat racing, food and vendors up and down Long Wharf, live music, competitions, performances and historic tours of the village. Here are some glimpses or the action from photographers Michael Heller and Lori Hawkins.

Pete Ambrose, center, won the Clam Shucking Contest on Sunday. Michael Heller photo

Team John K. Ott with friends and family. Michael Heller photo

Team Sag Harbor Express narrowly edges out John K. Ott to win the men’s final. Michael Heller photo

Team Lady Whalers were the Junior and Women’s Champions during the whaleboat races at HarborFest. Michael Heller photo

Local musician Jim Turner. Michael Heller photo

Chowder-tasting during the Clam Chowder Contest. Michael Heller photo

Chowder mugs. Michael Heller photo

Fran Nill “harpoons” the whale for the Corner Bar women’s whaleboat team. Michael Heller photo

The Corn Shucking Contest on Windmill Beach. Michael Heller photo

Team Whaler captain Ray Pettigrew coaches his daughter Kristin prior to a race on Sunday. Michael Heller photo

Corner Bar whaleboat team members wore shirts honoring the late Russel “Jim” Smyth. Michael Heller photo 

The Boogie Board Race for elementary school students gets off to a fast start. Michael Heller photo

Dane Riva of Hampton Flyboard put on several demonstrations of his Flyboard technique. Michael Heller photo

Dane Riva of Hampton Flyboard. Michael Heller photo

Competition was fierce during the Tug o’ War contest on Windmill Beach. Michael Heller photo 

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks played on the wharf on Saturday night. Lori Hawkins photo

Lance Schroeder, 11, jumps in the water to see his mom, Karen Schroeder, row on Saturday. Lori Hawkins photo

