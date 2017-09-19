Harbor Books Welcomes Fall with Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

by Gavin Menu

It’s that time of year again for pumpkin this, and pumpkin that, pumpkin muffins and pumpkin drinks. The folks at Harbor Books in Sag Harbor are not immune to the pumpkin craze and last week introduced their own twist on a pumpkin spice latte with its Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte.

“Our traditional Chai is so popular we thought it would be fun to add the Autumnal pumpkin into the mix,” said Harbor Books owner Taylor Rose Berry, who earlier this year added a Dobrá Tea bar to her shop on Main Street, which is affiliated with Dobrá US, a company that sources organic, fair trade and wild harvest teas directly from farms.

The drink is made with the shop’s Assam black tea, Chai masala, fresh pumpkin purée and Vermont maple syrup, topped with fresh, homemade whipped cream and cinnamon.

“We spent a few days perfecting it so it wouldn’t be the standard pumpkin spice latte that people are used to,” Berry said. “We wanted it to be the kind of latte that would make you never want to go to Starbucks again. And in my opinion, we hit the mark.”ß

Harbor Books is located at 20 Main Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, visit harborbookssgh.com.

