Hamptons Wellness on Wheels Comes to You

What is summer’s number one reason for not making it to the gym in the Hamptons? Traffic. It’s a great excuse to skip a class or even rely on local takeout to save a trip to the grocery store. There are of course a number of other reasons why we may put off exercise and healthy eating. To make living a healthy lifestyle a little easier, you may have noticed a decorative teal and pale yellow floral van touring the streets of the Hamptons. This is Hamptons Wellness on Wheels, bringing fitness and nutrition to directly to you.

From personal training to small group training, and in-home meal prep and nutrition, the traveling wellness company has a number of services to cater to the individual needs of their clientele. “We have a large range of fitness professionals that specialize in yoga, barre, water aquatics, kettlebell, Zumba, and more,” says the company’s founder Sara Colletti. “No matter what your fitness goal is or fitness interest we have you covered!”

Depending on individual fitness goals, programs are created to ensure progression and safety while focusing on the goal at hand. Certified in personal training, fitness nutrition, tribe team training, cycling, barre, and more, Ms. Colletti says all sessions are completely different. Other Hamptons Wellness on Wheels trainers are also certified in yoga, and even post and pre-natal fitness.

Ms. Colletti’s start in the fitness field came after years working in title insurance office. While looking through various work documents and other paper-held tasks, she found herself holding squats or sitting against walls, and opting to walk from the different offices to relay messages rather than use an intercom system. In 2012, she registered for a personal training theory and application course at Focus Integrated Fitness in Manhattan, and began her new journey as a personal trainer.

As for popular services her company offers, there’s a tie among clients. “Personal Training and Yoga,” she says of the favorites. “Our yoga specialist teaches a Vinyasa class and our personal trainers have multiple certifications for cross training. My favorite is my new class; barre class. It is a ballet-inspired workout and my current obsession.”

Hamptons Wellness on Wheels is not limited to in-home training, and offers specialty classes and workouts at fitness centers across the Hamptons in towns such as Water Mill, Sag Harbor, East Hampton, and Amagansett. These weekly in-studio classes are an alternative option for those who do not have space in their home, or even just enjoy hitting the gym.

New this summer are pop-up workouts. “Each pop-up will have a taste of our different exercise styles,” Ms. Colletti says. “They will be hosted at fitness facilities, restaurants and more.” Upcoming pop-up workout locations include Yama-Q in Bridgehampton, Studio 89 in Sag Harbor, and Core Dynamics in Water Mill, which is one of her new favorite facilities to work out of.

Diet and exercise are often coupled together for a reason, and wellness programs with Ms. Colletti’s mobile company extend beyond fitness. Meal prep and planning are one of the services that teach and promote the value of nutrition. She also offers her favorite local spots for healthy eating.

“My absolute favorite health market is Provisions in Sag Harbor. Not only do they have a super friendly staff, it is my favorite place for lunch. They also sell my favorite vegan dessert by Culiraw,” shares Ms. Colletti. “I also love Simply Sublime in East Hampton. They are very accommodating and have great snacks for on the go.”

For more information, visit hamptonswellnessonwheels.com.

