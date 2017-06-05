Hamptons Wellness Week Kicks Off at Topping Rose House

by Gavin Menu

Hamptons Wellness Week 2017, which will run June 11 through June 18, will have a kick-off event on Saturday, June 10 at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Topping Rose House event is free, with donations to the Wing It Project and a raffle opportunity at the door. Participants in Hamptons Wellness Week can take part in fitness classes, wellness activities, mindfulness exercises, spa and salon treatments along with plenty of healthy eats, deals and discounts from Westhampton to Montauk.

Anastasia Gavalas is an internationally recognized speaker, award-winning writer and founder of the Wing it Project. Kiley DeMarco is a nutritionist in the Hamptons and the founder of the One Healthy Hamptons website. She aims to promote healthy living in a practical and personal way, for clients and the community. The pair met and recognized their shared interest for bettering the community in creative ways, both agreeing that balance is the key to life. They crafted Hamptons Wellness Week as a way for the East End community to experience the best in wellness in an accessible way.

Some special deals and discounts offered this year include buy one get one free SUP lesson from Paddle Diva, buy any package from Big Buddha Yoga + Barre get two classes free, and one free class from Silisch Core and Strength during HWW with many additional options.

Topping Rose House is located at 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton. For more information, to RSVP and the rest of the HWW deals, please visit hamptonswellnessweek.com or contact anastasia@hamptonswellnessweek.com.

– Lindsay Andarakis

