Hamptons International Film Festival Celebrates 25th Anniversary

by Gavin Menu

The Hamptons International Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with “25 Years: 25 Films,” screening one film from each year of the festival with 24 screenings planned throughout The Hamptons, Palm Beach, New York City and Los Angeles. These will lead up to one final screening and Lifetime Achievement Award presentation before the annual October Festival.

The “25 Years: 25 Films” series will begin February 17 at Guild Hall in East Hampton with “The Piano” from HIFF 1993, and then head to Palm Beach on February 23 for “Black Swan” from HIFF 2010, both Oscar winning films. Notable friends of HIFF, filmmakers and special guests will participate in conversations at many of these events.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to bring some of the best films of the last 25 years to moviegoers around the country,” HIFF Executive Director, Anne Chaisson said. “While our hearts are in the Hamptons, our mission is to share great narratives and documentaries with our film-loving supporters everywhere.”

The films in the 25 Years: 25 Films series have all previously screened with HIFF. Films include “The Piano” (1993), “Black Swan” (2010) presented by The Norton Museum of Art and The Breakers Palm Beach, “I Am Not Your Negro” (2016), “Winter Guest” (1997), “Gray’s Anatomy” (1996), “The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg” (1998), “Heavenly Creatures” (1994), “Judy Berlin” (1999), “Nowhere in Africa” (2002) “Kinsey” (2004), “No Man’s Land” (2001), “Still Alice” (2014), “Last Summer in the Hamptons” (1995), “Searching for Sugarman” (2012), “20 Feet from Stardom” (2013), “The Cove” (2009), “Embrace of the Serpent (2015)”, “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” (2007), “Slumdog Millionaire (2008), “Boynton Beach Club” (2005), “The Fountain” (2006), “Open Water” (2003), “The Artist” (2011) and “Pollock” (2000).

“The festival has seen 24 years of unforgettable films from both first-time directors, as well as recognized masters,” HIFF Artistic Director, David Nugent said. “To look back on the works that made the festival so enticing is to recognize a quarter-century of incredible cinema.”

The 25th annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place over Columbus Day Weekend, October 5 through 9.

