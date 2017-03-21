Hampton Theatre Company Announces Matinee Lunch Package

by Gavin Menu

This season, the Hampton Theatre Company is offering a lunch and theater package in conjunction with the new Saturday matinée performances on the final weekend of each production.

The Quogue Club at the Hallock House, one block up Jessup Avenue from the theater, has offered to partner with HTC for the lunch packages, which will be offered April 8, for “An Act of the Imagination,” and June 11, for “Alarms and Excursions.”

The three-course luncheon is at 12:30 p.m. with the matinée following at 2:30 p.m. Lunch in the club dining room and a ticket to the matinée performance costs $60.

To reserve tickets for one of these packages, please send your check for $60 (per person) to Hampton Theatre Company, PO Box 400, Quogue, NY 11959. Please note which show and date you are reserving for with your name, email address and phone number.

HTC will continue to offer its dinner and theater packages for each show in conjunction with the Quogue, Southampton, Westhampton and Hampton Bays libraries. For more information please visit hamptontheatre.org.

