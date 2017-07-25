Hampton Ballet Theatre School Dancers to Perform “Peter and the Wolf” for Tenth Year

by Christine Sampson

Performing the ballet “Peter and the Wolf” is a tradition now in its 10th year for the students of the Hampton Ballet Theatre School, under the direction of HBTS founder Sara Jo Strickland and featuring the Hampton Festival Orchestra directed by Dr. Andrew Perea. The classic score by Sergei Prokofiev, in which each musical instrument represents a different character in the ballet, is considered an educational experience for youth and a musical treasure for older generations.

VIDEO: A behind-the-scenes look at “Peter and the Wolf” at HBTS

The dancers, all of whom train at the Hampton Ballet Theatre School in Bridgehampton, range in age from 4 to 18. Professional dancer Adam Baranello of A&G Dance Company returns to play the grandfather role, and this year’s narrators are actor/playwright Joe Brondo and stand-up comedian Meaghan Strickland.

Performances are Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at the Montauk Playhouse (tickets $15; for reservations, call 631-668-1124) and Tuesday, August 1, at 6 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of the East End (tickets $15 for members, $17 for non members, $20 at the door; for reservations, call 631-537-8250).

Share This!









Comments