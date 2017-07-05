A Halt Ordered to Madison Street Building Project

by Christine Sampson

Sag Harbor Village has issued a stop-work order for a construction project at 127 Madison Street.

The house, built in 1870, is a Folk Victorian style house, according to the village’s historic survey — but according to the village’s Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review, not much of it remains intact anymore after extensive renovations were begun.

ARB chairman Anthony Brandt said Wednesday the board is waiting for a detailed report from building inspector Tom Preiato to gauge the full extent of the alleged destruction of the historic structure. He expects 127 Madison Street to be addressed at the board’s next meeting, on July 13.

“I don’t drive by very often, but the last time I saw it, it looked pretty bad,” Mr. Brandt said Wednesday. “There was almost nothing left, it seemed, and the house had been raised off its foundation. Most of the siding seemed to be gone.”

Philip Pape, the homeowner, told the ARB during its June 22 meeting that he did not feel he had gone beyond the permissions granted last December to renovate the house. He said his original application was for replacement of the windows, fascia, siding, roof and front porch. He said the house was leaning, the foundation was caving in, there was water infiltration and the framing “was in deplorable condition.”

“A lot of this stuff was clearly stated in the notes,” Mr. Pape told the board. “I wasn’t trying to be duplicitous in any way. We’ve had inspections along the way.”

He said he had retained the porch columns and the original floorboards in the house to be reused.

But Mr. Brandt and his colleagues on the board said they did not recall giving permission for this extensive a slate of renovations to an historic house. Restoration would have been the preferred option, he said.

“We respect historic houses,” he said on June 22. “We expect them to be preserved as much as possible. You never gave the village a chance.”

