Guild Hall’s Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner

by Gavin Menu

Guild Hall, the visual and performing arts center on eastern Long Island, has named the recipients of the 32nd Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards. The awards ceremony will be held during a benefit dinner on March 13 at The Rainbow Room in New York City from 6 to 10 p.m. hosted by artist Eric Fischl, Academy President, along with Marty Cohen, Board Chair, and Andrea Grover, Guild Hall’s Executive Director.

The honorees are Susan Stroman for Performing Arts presented by American librettist and writer for Sesame Street, John Weidman; Edwina von Gal for Visual Arts, presented by artist, designer, and environmentalist Maya Lin; and Philip Schultz for Literary Arts, presented by the Executive Director of the Poetry Society of America Alice Quinn. Cheryl and Michael Minikes will receive the Special Award for Leadership and Philanthropic Endeavors, presented by the Broadway producer, Roy Furman.

In 1985, Guild Hall’s Board of Trustees started an awards program to recognize achievement in the arts. An independent jury was formed and elected Kurt Vonnegut, Willem de Kooning, and Alan Alda to receive the first Medals of Merit for excellence in the literary, visual, and performing arts. The following year, the Academy of the Arts was created, using as its center the original jury and awardees. Since then, membership has grown and reflects the pool of visual, literary, and performing artists with ties to the East End of Long Island.

Academy President, North Haven resident and artist Eric Fischl, Board Chair Marty Cohen and Guild Hall Executive Director Andrea Grover will host the 32nd Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner on March 13 at the Rainbow Room in New York City. Tickets can be purchased by calling (631) 324-0806 or at guildhall.org. Funds raised benefit Guild Hall’s mission of celebrating the artistic spirit on the East End by educating, inspiring, and enriching diverse audiences with year-round programming.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. For more information please call (631) 324-0806 or visit guildhall.org.

