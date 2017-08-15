Grenning Gallery Celebrates 20 Years

by Kathryn Menu

Sag Harbor’s Grenning Gallery will celebrate its 20th Anniversary Exhibition on Saturday, August 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at its 17 Washington Street home. The exhibition will highlight some of gallery’s top artists throughout the years, including a few who helped launch the business.

Ramiro, Ben Fenske, Paul Rafferty, Beth Rundquist, Ted Minoff, Maryann Lucas, Edwina Lucas, Jacob Collins, Marc Dalessio, Sarah Lamb, Melissa Franklin Sanchez, John Morfis, Anthony Ackrill, Nelson H. White, George Morton, and Stephen Bauman are only some of the great artists that have propelled the gallery’s success. Each of them will have work in the show.

In 1995, Laura Grenning chose to leave the world of finance in Hong Kong to pursue a creative life on the East End of Long Island. After a chance encounter on Shelter Island with plein-air painter, Nelson H. White, her artistic destiny was set in motion. White taught Grenning about the history of art, instructed her in plein air painting, and introduced her to the Florence Academy of Art in Italy.

In Florence, Grenning’s passion deepened. She took the view that the blossoming of atelier education in the United States and abroad would represent this generation’s art movement, differing distinctly from the 20th century’s in philosophy and practice. These new artists heralded a return to discipline, to the canons of beauty and to the celebration of direct observation of nature. They adhere to the traditions and painterly standards found in all the great works from the Old Masters through the end of the 20th Century.

Philosophically, these artists believe that the world is in harmony, and that the artist’s job is to focus on technical skill so that they may best represent the beauty and peace they see in nature. The purpose of this is to recreate, on canvas or in clay, this truth and to share this with the viewer. This is harmonious with the 21st century’s other cultural movements of environmentalism and holistic health. The individual sees his-self or herself as a small part of a bigger whole, and believes it’s their job to get their egos out of the way so that we can tune into the entire picture.

Visit grenninggallery.com for more information.

