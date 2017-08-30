Government: Southampton Seeks Green Designation, Two More for Congress

by Gavin Menu

Southampton Seeks Green Designation

Two planners appeared before the Southampton Town Board on Thursday to ask that it take action to ensure that the town will qualify for future Climate Smart Communities grants that are distributed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Janice Scherer, the town’s assistant planning director, and Mike Lieberman, a planner, told the board the town has already taken many of the steps that are necessary to qualify for the designation.

On Thursday, they requested that the town board establish a subcommittee of its sustainability committee that would focus on seeing that specific climate change mitigation be addressed. The board agreed to do so as soon as a resolution could be drafted.

Ms. Scherer told the board 200 municipalities across the state had taken the pledge to become climate smart communities, but that only 15 had become certified so far.

Mr. Lieberman on Friday said the town had already amassed enough points to qualify for the state designation, but needed to establish the task force as well. Points are awarded for a wide variety of measures, from placing electric vehicles in the town’s fleet to installing energy-efficient street lights.

That is important, he said, because the DEC distributes a limited number of grants to help such communities achieve sustainability goals. He said that last year, the town missed out on the opportunity to receive up to $200,000 in state funding through the program.

Two more Throw Hat in Ring for Congress

Two more candidates have announced they will challenge incumbent U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, a second-term Republican, in 2018.

Last Thursday, Elaine DiMasi, a former physicist at Brookhaven National Laboratory, said she would seek the Democratic nomination.

“At the heart of every scientist is a commitment to facts, integrity, and truth,” said Ms. DiMasi in a release. “I come to politics and policy from a 21-year career as a National Laboratory Scientist on Long Island. I know what’s possible — Congress can collaborate, embrace science, and improve lives.”

A former federal contractor and project manager, Ms. DiMasi, who holds a doctorate in physics from the University of Michigan, said in the release that Congress has become mired in partisanship and has failed to accomplish what it needs to do.

On Monday, Brendon Henry, a bartender at Buckley’s Inn Between in Hampton Bays who lives in Center Moriches, announced he too would challenge Mr. Zeldin.

“Washington has forgotten who it works for, and I intend to remind them that the people always come first,” he said in a release. “We need representation in Congress that accurately and actually fights for the people, not just the will of the parties.”

Mr. Henry pledged to fight for working families living in the 1st Congressional District. “I am committed to ensuring that future policies benefit everyone and not just the top. We need to create an environment that allows people to live and work, not work to live,” he said. “If we believe that simply electing corporate Democrats to replace corporate Republicans to enact change, then we fail the working families that this country is built on.”

Earlier Perry Gershon of East Hampton threw his hat in the ring, and several elected officials, including Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., have been considering running against Mr. Zeldin.

CPF Revenues Rise

Revenues from the Community Preservation Fund for the first seven months of 2017 reached $56.83 million, an increase of 3.6 percent over last year, according to Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. Last year, $54.85 million was collected for the same period.

Since its inception in 1999, the CPF has raised $1.24 billion for the five East End towns, including $95.7 million over the past year.

Southampton Town continues to lead the way. It has collected $34.99 million this year, up 16.2 percent over the first seven months of 2016. However, in East Hampton Town, revenues have declined by 21.3 percent, to $14.86 million versus $18.87 million a year ago.

Thiele Blast Public Service Commission

Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week took aim at the New York State Public Service Commission, which he said in a release is protecting the utility industry at the expense of the public. One example, he said, is a statewide decision to bail out aging upstate nuclear plants that will cost the public billions of dollars over the next 12 years. The second is a local decision on Long Island, where the PSC rubberstamped actions by PSEG-LI, which effectively denied community input before an electric transmission project was constructed in Eastport.

By bailing out the upstate nuclear plants, New Yorkers have already spent nearly $200 million more on their energy bills since April 1, Mr. Thiele said. He projected the total cost will reach $7.6 billion over the next 12 years.

Mr. Thiele said he had sponsored legislation to place a moratorium on PSC’s action, but the state legislature failed to act on it.

Comments