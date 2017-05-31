Government: Candidate Skewered for Slurs, DA Race Grows Crowded

by Gavin Menu

Candidate’s Skewered for Slurs

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, and Southampton Village Mayor Mark Epley joined the Southampton Town Anti-Bias Task Force and the Suffolk County Anti-Bias Task Force and Human Rights Commission in condemning Valerie Smith, a candidate for Southampton Village Board, who used racially offensive language in a call to village police last year.

“Our cherished Constitution asserts our freedom of speech,” the statement read in part. “But that does not mean that we should abuse that freedom with offensive, hateful, and disrespectful words to others.” The group urged Ms. Smith to apologize for her actions.

A tape of Ms. Smith’s call to police was given to The Southampton Press newspaper, which on its 27east website said that Ms. Smith admitted to using racially offensive language and repeated it in her conversation with a reporter.

Bridgehampton Traffic Fixes on Agenda

The Southampton Town Board will hold a special meeting at the Bridgehampton Community House at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, to hear the recommendations of L.K. McLean Associates, the Brookhaven engineering firm hired earlier this year to recommend traffic safety measures for the hamlet’s commercial corridor.

The town hired the firm after it received promises of $700,000 in state funding to improve crosswalks and take other steps to improve safety. The board also asked the firm look into improved streetlights, the possibility of adding a stoplight at the Candy Kitchen, and other ways to improve traffic flow in the business district such as tweaking on-street parking and access to municipal parking lots.

DA Race Growing Crowded

With Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota announcing earlier this year he would not seek re-election, the race to replace him is beginning to take shape.

Ray Perini, a former prosecutor who ran unsuccessfully in 2013, announced in January he would make another run as a Republican this year, but last week, William Ferris, himself a former assistant DA, said he would challenge Mr. Perini in a primary for the Republican nomination. Meanwhile, Patrick O’Connell, yet another former prosecutor, who is now a criminal defense attorney based in Islip, said he would run for DA on the Conservative line.

On the Democratic side, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini has announced he too will seek to replace Mr. Spota, who has served four terms. Mr. Sini is a former federal prosecutor, whose campaign will be managed by David Kelley. Mr. Kelley, who is a former federal prosecutor, is the brother of Tim Kelley, who has long been active in East Hampton Town Democratic circles.

Comments