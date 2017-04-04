Government Briefs: Slow Down, Thiele To Meet in Noyac, Fleming Lobbies for Busses

by Gavin Menu

Slow Down, You Move Too Fast

Alert drivers coming through Sag Harbor the past week or so may have noticed a change: The speed limit on Main Street, Bay Street, Madison Street, and Jermain Avenue has been reduced to 20 mph from 25 mph.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation allowing the change last fall, after the village in 2014 made the request after the state allowed New York City to reduce speed limits from 30 to 20 mph on some residential streets.

Village police have erected a flashing light, which reminds motorists entering the village on the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike that they are most likely speeding and have to slow way down to avoid a ticket.

Thiele To Meet with Civic Council

New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. will be the guest of the Noyac Civic Council when it meets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Old Noyac Schoolhouse on Noyac Road.

Mr. Thiele will discuss recent legislation he has sponsored that would allow East Hampton residents to force a referendum if the town were to accept state or federal money for the East Hampton Airport carrying obligations for the town for more than 10 years. Mr. Thiele will also discuss taxes, the STAR exemption, water quality issues, and the Sand Land mining operation on Middle Highway,

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, seniors 80 and older will be honored and thanked for their participation in the council. Cake and coffee will be served.

Fleming Lobbies for Bus Aid

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming traveled to Albany in mid-March to seek increased state assistance for public transportation in the county as part of the state budget process.

“There are a number of areas in the New York State budget where Suffolk County fails to receive their fair share” she said in a release. “Ensuring that my constituents are seeing benefits from all of the tax dollars they contribute is one of my top priorities, as well as ensuring that we are moving in the right direction with our public transportation efforts.

It was Ms. Fleming’s second trip to Albany to lobby for increased funding since the county cut three lightly used bus routes in her district last year.

