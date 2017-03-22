Government Briefs: Larsen Throws Hat in Ring, Ticks and Beach Closures

by Gavin Menu

Larsen Throws Hat in Ring

Jerry Larsen, the former East Hampton Village police chief, has announced he will run for East Hampton Town Board on the Republican ticket this year. Mr. Larsen, a member of the Independence Party, said in a press release issued by the town GOP committee that he was not “concerned about party affiliations and is able to work with and cooperate with everyone.”

Mr. Larsen, who moved to East Hampton as a child, joined the village police force a year after graduating from East Hampton High School in 1982. He started as a traffic control officer before becoming a seasonal officer in 1984 and a full-time officer in 1986. He became chief in 2003 before retiring late last year.

The current town board has only one Republican member, Fred Overton, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term.

Housing Opportunities in East Hampton

East Hampton Town has announced it will accept applications for affordable homeownership opportunities in town through April 28. Applicants have been directed to the town’s website at easthamptonny.gov, where they can find a link to the town Housing Office. More information can be obtained by calling 631-267-7896.

Tick Control Efforts Underway

Spring is here and soon those beloved creepy, crawly things known as ticks will be on the prowl. The Suffolk County Tick Control Advisory Committee will host a presentation by Karen Wulffraat, the administrative director of he Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center at Southampton Hospital, when it meets on March 31.

Ms. Wulffraat will give an overview of the center’s purpose and discuss current efforts by the county to control the spread of tick-borne disease as well as public outreach steps planned for this spring and summer.

The advisory committee meets every month to advise the county Division of Vector Control in developing a successful plan to reduce disease caused by ticks.

The next meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 31, in the Riverhead Legislative Auditorium at the Evans K. Griffing Building at 300 Center Drive in Riverhead.

Beach Closures To Protect Birds Announced

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will temporarily close most of the Jessup’s Neck peninsula at the Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge in Noyac, as well as the beach above the mean high tide line at Amagansett National Wildlife Refuge, to protect nesting shorebirds. The partial closures will go into effect from March 31 to August 31. These dates may vary depending on nesting activity. Public access to Morton’s Wild Birds Nature Trail and a portion of the beach will still be permitted. The closed areas will be clearly marked with signs, fencing and rope.

Nesting shorebirds at Morton and Amagansett National Wildlife Refuges include the federally threatened piping plover, the state threatened least tern and the American oystercatcher, a species of conservation concern. Last season, Morton provided habitat for three pairs of piping plovers, 28 pairs of least terns and one pair of American oystercatchers. One pair of piping plovers and 22 pairs of least terns nested at Amagansett in 2016.

The partial beach closures help to increase nest success and protect the birds from a variety of disturbances. The public can assist these efforts to protect wildlife and their habitats by respecting closed areas, keeping the refuge beaches and trails clean and avoiding activities that may disturb wildlife, including landing watercraft on the beach.

The main threats to endangered and threatened birds like the piping plover include human disturbance, predators and loss of habitat. Beach closures provide undisturbed nesting, foraging and resting habitats for these species.

For more information about the closures, contact the Long Island National Wildlife Refuge Complex Headquarters at Wertheim NWR, 340 Smith Road., Shirley, NY 11967 or by phone at 631-286-0485.

