Good Ground Yoga and East End Arts Host 2nd Conversation on Creativity

by Christine Sampson

Good Ground Yoga and East End Arts will collaborate to host a conversation about creativity between writer and found object sculptor Jonathan Pearlman and artist Roxanne Panero on February 25 at 4 p.m. at the Good Ground Yoga studio in Hampton Bays.

Their conversation, the second in a series of monthly conversations with invited artists, will be inspired by the examination of one of Roxanne’s paintings, “Corwith Park.” The series, titled “One Painting—One Artist and The Creative Mind,” discusses what happens before paint meets canvas, whether the paintings were first visions, thoughts, colors or a vague idea of something and more.

“Art is often an expression of ideas as well as images, and how an artist approaches this challenge can offer a blueprint for navigating the complexities of daily life,” series creator, Jonathan Pearlman said.

Mr. Pearlman began his professional career as a theatrical agent with the William Morris Agency and later became a founding partner in the New York based film production company, Document Studio. The partners went on to form Media Ink, an animation company specializing in political cartooning. Pearlman is the author of the Simon & Shuster published novel, “Two To Tango.” He has spent the last eight years pursing his fascination with what he calls “amusements” sculptures, created from found and collected objects. Pearlman’s work can be viewed at jonathanpearlman.com.

Ms. Panero paints subjects following nature, subjects drawn precisely from life and subjects inspired by the mind. A graduate of the fine arts Department of Barry College in Miami, Florida, she taught painting and design at Barry College and Miami Dade Junior College. After moving to New York City, she became Vice President and Creative Director of R. L. Silver Associates, an advertising and marketing firm, for 14 years. She then established her own design firm, Panero Design, Inc.

Good Ground Yoga is located at 107-5 Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. The event is free. For more information, visit eastendarts.org.

Share This!









Comments

comments