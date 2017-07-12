Gardiner Foundation Supports New Exhibit in Eastville

by Gavin Menu

The Eastville Community Historical Society opened its summer exhibition, “Native American Life on the East End,” at its Heritage House on Hampton Street on July 8. A grant award from the Gardiner Foundation supports the exhibit and public programming for the society for its celebration of the diverse community of the East End.

Native American Life on the East End covers the Paleo-Indian Period to the continued presence of Native Americans on the east end of “Paumanok,” the native American name for Long Island. This exhibit is dedicated to evade the stereotypical imagery of Native Americans and showcases historic portraiture from the special collection of the Eastville Community Historical Society. The exhibition includes more than 60 artifacts, including tintypes, cabinet cards, vintage and modern photographs and contemporary artwork from artist and Shinnecock Indian Reservation resident David Bunn Martine.

In addition to the exhibit itself, there will be a “Hooked on Heritage” lecture series, opening on July 26 with Mr. Martine, who will speak about the exhibit.

For more information, visit eastvillehistorical.org.

Share This!









Comments