Gallery Talk at Parrish on John Graham with Alicia Longwell

by Gavin Menu

Alicia G. Longwell, the Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator of Art and Education at the Parrish Art Museum, will discuss the exhibition “John Graham: Maverick Modernist” in the “Curator’s View” on June 16 at 6 p.m.

Longwell will lead attendees through the exhibition galleries, offer insights into specific paintings and share stories about the artist, who spent time in Southampton and East Hampton in the 50s and is credited for discovering Jackson Pollock.

“John Graham: Maverick Modernist,” will stay on view through July 30 and is the first comprehensive retrospective in 30 years of the artist’s work. Featuring 65 paintings and a selection of works on paper from Graham’s four-decade career, the exhibition explores how he became a significant figure in the development of a distinctly American approach to art-making in the first half of the 20th century.

“I look forward to this opportunity to join our visitors in the galleries and to encourage a dialogue,” Ms. Longwell said. “Being right in front of the paintings always sparks a really lively conversation.”

Organized chronologically and featuring works from 1923 to 1959, the exhibition illustrates the development of his style beginning with cubist-influenced still life, nudes, landscapes and portraits of the1920s to his radical stylistic change in the early 1940s when he veered from abstraction, instead producing portraits inspired by Renaissance and 19th century French artists. The exhibition reveals the congruence between the artist’s early and late styles.

The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. For more information, please call (631) 283-2118 or visit parrishart.org.

Comments