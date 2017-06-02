Fundraising for Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center Clears $3 Million

by Kathryn Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

The Sag Harbor Partnership has hit the halfway mark in its ambitious $6 million fundraising effort to purchase and redevelop the Sag Harbor Cinema.

On Friday, Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo said an anonymous $250,000 donation and an additional $100,000 has boosted the non-profits pledges for the Cinema project to almost $3.1 million. The Partnership has given itself a July 1 deadline to raise $6 million. That gives the Partnership just 28 days to raise an additional $3 million to make the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center a reality.

“We are half way there,” said Mr. Gazzolo Friday afternoon. “And the amazing thing is while there tends to be more attention given to the larger donations and well-known supporters, we are seeing donations across the board — from $25 — many including these very touching notes of support. People are getting on board and realizing this project is not going to happen by accident — we need people to step up and not expect it will take care of itself, and they are.”

The Sag Harbor Partnership reached a deal with Cinema property owner Gerald Mallow to purchase the property for $8 million earlier this spring. It anticipates needing another $5 million to complete renovations to the theatre, which is conceived as a community center for all things related to cinema.

The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center would be a reimagined Sag Harbor Cinema — with the art deco façade restored in kind including the famed “Sag Harbor” neon sign. With flexible programming spaces, and a café, the center would cater to long time patrons of the Cinema, which was known for its large single screen that featured independent, foreign and art house films. Featuring a 200 to 250 seat main theater, two additional screening spaces are also planned in an effort to provide multiple programming venues.

“I think it is great that with a month to go we hit this halfway mark,” said Mr. Gazzolo. “We have a long way to go, but it is great to feel this kind of momentum building behind this project.”

Tickets are on sale for the Sag Harbor Partnership’s benefit, Big Tent: Party for the Cinema, available at sagharborpartnership.org and sagharborcinema.org. Adult tickets are $50, children’s tickets are $15 for the event, which will take place on Long Wharf on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Share This!









Comments