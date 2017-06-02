Fundraising for Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center Clears $3 Million

Renderings of the new design for the Sag Harbor Cinema. Courtesy of NK Architects and Croxton Creative Architects.

By Kathryn G. Menu

The Sag Harbor Partnership has hit the halfway mark in its ambitious $6 million fundraising effort to purchase and redevelop the Sag Harbor Cinema.

On Friday, Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo said an anonymous $250,000 donation and an additional $100,000 has boosted the non-profits pledges for the Cinema project to almost $3.1 million. The Partnership has given itself a July 1 deadline to raise $6 million. That gives the Partnership just 28 days to raise an additional $3 million to make the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center a reality.

“We are half way there,” said Mr. Gazzolo Friday afternoon. “And the amazing thing is while there tends to be more attention given to the larger donations and well-known supporters, we are seeing donations across the board — from $25 — many including these very touching notes of support. People are getting on board and realizing this project is not going to happen by accident — we need people to step up and not expect it will take care of itself, and they are.”

The Sag Harbor Partnership reached a deal with Cinema property owner Gerald Mallow to purchase the property for $8 million earlier this spring. It anticipates needing another $5 million to complete renovations to the theatre, which is conceived as a community center for all things related to cinema.

The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center would be a reimagined Sag Harbor Cinema — with the art deco façade restored in kind including the famed “Sag Harbor” neon sign. With flexible programming spaces, and a café, the center would cater to long time patrons of the Cinema, which was known for its large single screen that featured independent, foreign and art house films. Featuring a 200 to 250 seat main theater, two additional screening spaces are also planned in an effort to provide multiple programming venues.

“I think it is great that with a month to go we hit this halfway mark,” said Mr. Gazzolo. “We have a long way to go, but it is great to feel this kind of momentum building behind this project.”

Tickets are on sale for the Sag Harbor Partnership’s benefit, Big Tent: Party for the Cinema, available at sagharborpartnership.org and sagharborcinema.org. Adult tickets are $50, children’s tickets are $15 for the event, which will take place on Long Wharf on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.

 

 

 

 

