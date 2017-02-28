French Bistro, Le Bilboquet, To Open in Sag Harbor

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

At least one long-standing Sag Harbor real estate rumor can finally be laid to rest.

The financier Ron Perelman, who owns the Creeks estate on Georgica Pond in East Hampton, has not purchased the waterfront property of Patrick Malloy III, but a New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet, of which he is a partner, will open in the former Harlow’s space on Long Wharf, which occupied one of the buildings in the complex owned by Mr. Malloy.

SHR Holdings, LLC, purchased the lease to the building at auction in October for $960,000, according to papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Richard Stern, the bankruptcy trustee, said he believed there were seven years remaining on the lease and that the new owners had “negotiated a further, long-term agreement with the landlord of that property.”

Mr. Perelman reportedly purchased part of the French bistro, Le Bilboquet, which is on East 60th Street in Manhattan, from Philippe Delgrange in 2013.

The New York restaurant is said to include the musician Eric Clapton among its partners, but it is not known if he is involved in the Sag Harbor business.

One thing for certain is that Mr. Perelman has not purchased Mr. Malloy’s property, as has been the word on village streets in recent months.

Sandra Roberts, who works for Malloy Enterprises, confirmed on Friday that a company connected to Mr. Perelman had taken over the lease, but dismissed rumors that he had purchased the whole complex.

“I’ve had dozens of calls about this,” she said. “Believe me, if it were for sale Mr. Malloy would let you know about it.”

The only thing Mr. Malloy has on the market, she added, is his 196-foot yacht, Intuition II, a fixture of Sag Harbor’s waterfront during the summer, which was placed on the market last year for $4.95 million.

Workers with Seascape Partners, a Water Mill construction company, have been busy gutting the interior of the approximately 2,000 square foot space.

Sag Harbor Village building inspector Tom Preiato said he was awaiting final floor plans from an architect before determining what the seating capacity will be. The most recent certificate of occupancy cites a capacity of 177 seats, but Mr. Preiato said that may have included outdoor seating and may have to be adjusted, depending on the final configuration of the restaurant.

For years, the space, which looks out over the village harbor, was home to B. Smith, the restaurant owned by Barbara Smith and her husband, Dan Gasby. After they closed, the space was taken over by Harlow’s. There were rumors last year that Le Bilboquet would be moving in, but when Harlow’s closed, it was replaced by the short-lived Decker’s, which was operated by Rich Decker.

Harlow’s East LLC, the owner of Harlow’s, sought bankruptcy protection last year.

